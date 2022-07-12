The UK’s leading pregnancy and parenting destination baby resource Babycentre has unveiled their most popular names for babies for the first half of 2022 – according to their membership of nearly one million parents across Britain.
For newborn girls, there’s a new number one, while Olivia – the most popular girl’s name in Scotland – drops from first to third place.
Other names rising up the ranks include Esme (up 49 places to 31), Harper (up 26 places to 28), and Eden (up 323 places to 69).
Meanwhile, names falling down the chart include Scarlett (down 47 places to 97), Mila (down 31 places to 48), and Eva (down 27 places to 67).
Here are the 13 most popular names for bouncing baby girls - and what they mean.
