Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, which operates the Holyrood Hotel in Edinburgh and Houstoun House Hotel in West Lothian, has launched its first ‘Top of the Pups’ competition – open to all dogs.

To enter the competition, dog owners have to submit a selection of images or videos of their pups showing off their best model poses.

Seven regional heats will take place before an overall decision is made in December.

Edinburgh dog owners are being given the chance to have their pet star in a national travel campaign.

The hotel chain will pick seven regional winners – including one dog from Edinburgh and the east – with the shortlist then going to in a public vote via social media.

The lucky dog will feature in all of the hotel group’s pet-friendly adverts across its website, social media and press activity.

As the official face of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, the canine model will be given the chance to travel to select venues, which are in some of the most picturesque places in the UK – from the sunny Solent Coast to the breathtaking Scottish Highlands.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has locations in some of the most beautiful parts of the country, giving man’s best friend the chance to roam and explore all the beautiful sights, and smells, of the stunning British countryside.

The campaign follows internal research from Macdonald Hotels which showed more guests were seeking to bring their pets on vacation.

Peter Llewellyn, general manager at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Dogs are just as much a part of the family as everyone else, so it’s right that they get to enjoy all the wonderful sights, and smells, that Britain has to offer.

“The pandemic saw a huge increase in pet owners across the UK, and we know from our own insights that more people want to bring their pups with them on hollday.

“This is the ultimate battle of the breeds, and we’re looking for a handsome hotel hound, who can capture the magic of visiting a Macdonald Hotel or Resort and send other dog’s tails wagging.”

For more information, visit macdonaldhotels.co.uk/news/top-of-the-pups-competition.