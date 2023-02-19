Trendiest Cats: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of lovable cat in Britain - including the adorable Ragdoll
Pet ownership has soared over the global pandemic, with an estimated 11 per cent of UK homes having taken on new animals each year.
The Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) chiefs say this means that the UK now has 17 million pet-owning homes, with the majority owning either a cat or a dog – or both.
There are now around 12million pet cats in the UK, with a whole range of breeds prized by feline fans.
Here are the 10 most popular breeds according to price comparison site GoCompare.
