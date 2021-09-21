Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Ratho United – which emerged in early 2020 to give local children an opportunity to train and play with their friends - was founded on an ethos of inclusivity.

The club welcomes already has around 100 children taking part with mixed boys and girls teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ratho United youngsters (L-R) Emily Johnston, Jamie Muir, Eliot Heron, Bethanie Lynes, Caleb Stewart and Callum Lynes

Thanks to new backing, the CALA Homes logo will adorn the strip of its 2014 teams, which consists of six and seven-year-old boys and girls, training once a week and playing friendly matches, ahead of their first tournament in August.

Mikey Stewart, volunteer coach and committee member, said: “Given how young the club is, having CALA’s backing is a major boost. We have a great mix of youngsters, from the new homes here as well as the old – with some members joining from further afield because of the welcoming nature of our club. We’re reliant on the support of sponsors – the big next step for us is a more permanent home – as we’re currently moving between various locations.”

Craig Lynes, Managing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “While we sold our last home in Ratho two years ago, we recognise that our homes have left a big impression on the village. It’s really important to us that we get behind groups like Ratho United as their contribution to the community is invaluable. Their ethos of inclusivity is something that we’re delighted to support.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.