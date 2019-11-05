The latest theme is the Mad Hatter's Tea Party

First look: Edinburgh's Six by Nico Mad Hatter's Tea Party dishes

From 12 November, Six by Nico will take diners down the rabbit hole as The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party menu arrives in Edinburgh.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 5:00 pm

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party themed menu - extended until January 5th 2020 due to popular demand- will recall childhood tales with a colourful feast, fine dining style. The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant

1. Checkmate

Sole, black garlic emulsion, cauliflower, lemon verbena foam

2. Chester Cat Copy Cat

Chicken liver parfait, orange jelly, toasted sourdough

3. Steak Tartare

Goats cheese panna cotta, green olive tapenade, tomato tartare, yoghurt yolk

4. Eat me Drink me

Mushroom consomm, empire biscuit, parmesan truffle, white kappa & quince

Photo: BLK 29/SKAPA

