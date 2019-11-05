First look: Edinburgh's Six by Nico Mad Hatter's Tea Party dishes
From 12 November, Six by Nico will take diners down the rabbit hole as The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party menu arrives in Edinburgh.
The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party themed menu - extended until January 5th 2020 due to popular demand- will recall childhood tales with a colourful feast, fine dining style. The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant