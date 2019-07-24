First Look inside Edinburgh's newest luxury hotel with Champagne bar overlooking Waverley
A £20 million luxury hotel which is expected to open its doors to visitors in early August is the latest addition to Edinburgh’s Old Town.
Tucked between Craig’s Close and the City Arts Centre stands the eight storey Market Street Hotel, which boasts a top floor champagne lounge with panoramic views of the city centre.
The Market Street Hotel, which boasts 98 rooms, will add a splash of modernity to this historic Edinburgh street.
The hotel offers panoramic views of the city centre, stretching from Waverley Valley to the New Town and Princes Street Gardens to Calton Hill.
The hotel offers four room sizes ranging from cozy to vista and one Alba Suite with the rooms starting from 166 per night.
Shutters to the bedroom offer some privacy to an area where the open marble sink is centre of attention beside a sliding door which opens to a contemporary bathroom and shower area.
