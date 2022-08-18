Five best places for a Sunday roast in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews
If the neeps and tatties aren’t doing it for you, how about a Sunday roast instead?
With wet weather forecast in Edinburgh this weekend, the appeal of something warm and homely might be something on the menu.
From roasted meat to Yorkshire puddings, to roasted potatoes to gravy, the possibilities for the perfect plate of a Sunday roast dinner are endless.
We’ve had a look for the best places in Edinburgh for a roast dinner on Tripadvisor that are rated 4.5 and above.
Here are the top five according to Tripadvisor reviews.
The best places for roast dinner in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews
1: Skyline Restaurant at Tynecastle Park
- Where: Tynecastle Park McLeod Street Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh EH11 2NL
- Rating: 5/5
“Outstanding Sunday lunch. Not to be missed at a very reasonable price for amazing food￼.”
“The main of roast beef was without doubt the best roast beef I’ve ever tried”
“Great Venue, Great Value”
“All food was of excellent quality ”
2: New Chapter
- Where: 18 Eyre Place New Town, Canonmills, Edinburgh EH3 5EP
- Rating: 5/5
“What a plate. Stacked high with perfectly done Roast Beef, Roast Potatoes, Yorkshire Pudding and seasonal veg.”
“The beef Sunday roast was massive and amazing”
“The Sunday roast was delicious with perfectly crisp potatoes”
“I recommend the roast beef with all the trimmings. It really was the best beef I have ever tasted, and lots of it”
3: Dine
- Where: 10 Cambridge Street (1st Floor, above Traverse Theatre), Edinburgh EH1 2ED
- Rating: 5/5
“Fabulous Sunday lunch”
“Perfect setting for a leisurely Sunday Lunch”
“Nothing is ever too much trouble for them they are all stars”
“The service was impeccable and the food was superb”
4: The Perch Restaurant
- Where: 110 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DR
- Rating: 5/5
“Had a wonderful Sunday Roast. This family run restaurant ticks all the boxes”
“We both had the Sunday Roast option which was cooked and presented really well.”
“Elegant and excellent”
“We went for the Sunday roast beef. It was amazing!”
5: The Ox
- Where: 49-51 London Street, Edinburgh EH3 6LX
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Delicious food, lovely setting and great staff”
“Gravy as an art-form”
“The lamb dinner was gluten-free with exception of the gravy, which they happily provided her with a gluten-free option”
“Absolutely delicious.”