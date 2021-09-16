Looking for a delicious Thai meal tonight? Well, thankfully, Edinburgh has plenty of options when it comes to some of the best Thai restaurants in the country.

So whether you like pad thai or aeng aeng, a spicy dish or some mouthwatering Thai seafood - Scotland’s Capital city has plenty to offer you.

Sit back, relax and get ready to choose your next Thai meal as we look at the the 10 best restaurants in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

This list is in no particular order.

1. Nok's Kitchen Nok's Kitchen on Gloucester Street in Stockbridge is one of Edinburgh's most loved restaurants, so it's perhaps no surprise this received countless mentions as the best Thai restaurant in the Capital.

2. Gratitude Thai Lounge Bar Gratitude Thai Lounge Bar on Morningside Road is highly rated across many review sites, with one customer saying they couldn't begin to "describe how lovely an experience it was."

3. Thai Bowl Thai Bowl on Gloucester Street had huge praise on our post, and is currently ranking at an extremely impressive 4.6 out of 5 on Google reviews.

4. Ting Thai Caravan Ting Thai Caravan is located on Teviot Place, just a few minutes walk from Greyfriars Kirkyard. With a hip looking dining room and a no reservation policy, it has become one of the Capital's most loved Thai eateries.