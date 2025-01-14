If you’re after an authentic curry, you don’t have to travel all the way to Asia for a taste.
In fact, there are plenty of amazing curry houses and restaurants in Midlothian, offering authentic and traditional dishes, as well as unique creations.
We analysed TripAdvisor reviews to find out the best spots for a curry in Midlothian, and here are 11 of the best-rated.
1. The Radhuni, Loanhead
The Radhuni in Loanhead has a 4.5* rating 855 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Radhuni is a great spot for curry. We had a mix of vegetarian, meat and shrimp curries with pilau and naan. Highly recommend.” | TripAdvisor
2. Itihaas, Dalkeith
Itihaas in Dalkeith has a 4.5* rating from 911 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Quite simply the most exquisite Indian cuisine and exemplary service, in immaculate surroundings with a relaxing atmosphere. Will most definitely be back. Busy on a Monday evening and I can absolutely see why.” | TripAdvisor
3. Koshi, Dalkeith
Koshi in Dalkeith has a 5* rating from 55 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food and service. Friendly and professional staff. Very large restaurant but a nice atmosphere nonetheless.” | TripAdvisor
4. The Original Rosslyn Inn Gastropub, Roslin
The Original Rosslyn Inn Gastropub in Roslin has a 4* rating from 424 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “With a name like Gastro Pub, we nearly passed it up, but I'm glad we didn't. Their chicken curry was one of the best I've ever had - just plain delicious.” | TripAdvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.