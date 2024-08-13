It is Afternoon Week here in the UK, taking place from Monday, August 12 until Sunday, August 18.

The week serves as a way to celebrate the traditional British meal, which consists of sweet and savoury ‘picky food’, including; sandwiches, scones, pastries and cakes alongside a pot of tea or a glass of bubbly.

Although afternoon tea has been enjoyed by Brits since the early nineteenth century, it has continued to grow in popularity, with many venues offering the traditional delicacy.

Here are 12 of the best-rated venues for afternoon tea across the UK - according to booking website DesignMyNight.

1 . Kibou, Birmingham Kibou in Birmingham offers a Japanese inspired afternoon tea from £19 per person. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

2 . Le Monde, Edinburgh Le Monde in Edinburgh offers an afternoon tea for £20 per person, with the opportunity to add Hendricks Gin, prosecco or Laurent Perrier. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

3 . Veeno, Edinburgh Veeno in Edinburgh puts an Italian twist on the traditional afternoon tea. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

4 . Grand Pacific, Manchester Grand Pacific in Manchester offers afternoon tea for £25.95 per person, which includes its popular cocktail beverage - the rose lychee martini. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales