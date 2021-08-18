If you’re looking for a delicious bite to eat in Stockbridge, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Whether its fine dining you're after, a relaxed brunch, or lively evening with music and pub grub – you can find it here. North of the city centre, the area is known for its village feel and being a favourite spot for wealthy young professionals. There are plenty of independent food businesses to try out when you’ve worked up an appetite strolling the Botanical Gardens, from posh cafes to gastropubs.