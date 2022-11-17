News you can trust since 1873
Judges have delivered their verdict on nearly 500 entrants at the world Scotch pie championship.

13 photos from World Scotch Pie Championships as judges deliver verdict

Crumbs! The competition was fierce as judges gathered to deliver their verdict on nearly 500 entrants at the World Scotch Pie Championship.

By Gary Flockhart
2 hours ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 10:07am

The pies were judged at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline by 60 professionals, who selected category winners as well as the ultimate winner – who will be crowned world champion in January.

They judged the pies on their taste, touch, appearance and smell across several categories, including football pies, macaroni pies, steak pies, sausage rolls, vegetarian pies, and apple pies.

Take a look through our picture gallery see just how tough the judging process must have been – because everyone loves a pie, right?

1. 2.69800619 (1).jpg

Scottish Bakers organises the annual World Championship Scotch Pie Awards to shine a light on the skills of pie makers.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

2. 2.69800637.jpg

Judges are reflected in an oven at the 2022 World Scotch Pie Championship at Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

3. 2.69800629.jpg

The competition gives pie makers the opportunity to be recognised as producers of the highest quality products on the market, with awards given to the best pie in each category.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

4. 2.69800632 (1).jpg

Pies at the 2022 World Scotch Pie Championship at Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Dunfermline