13 photos from World Scotch Pie Championships as judges deliver verdict

Crumbs! The competition was fierce as judges gathered to deliver their verdict on nearly 500 entrants at the World Scotch Pie Championship.

The pies were judged at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline by 60 professionals, who selected category winners as well as the ultimate winner – who will be crowned world champion in January.

They judged the pies on their taste, touch, appearance and smell across several categories, including football pies, macaroni pies, steak pies, sausage rolls, vegetarian pies, and apple pies.

Take a look through our picture gallery see just how tough the judging process must have been – because everyone loves a pie, right?

