After more than 14 years as an international specialist events chef, Barry Bryson has now made his permanent home in Edinburgh’s ‘coolest neighbourhood’ with the launch of Barry Fish, where he will be showcasing the best fish and shellfish from Scotland.

The 34-cover restaurant and bar at 62 Shore, which opens its doors on Wednesday, February 12, also serves a variety of dishes to suit non-fish eaters, as well as offering wines, cocktails, craft beer and Scottish cordials.

The Low-Tide and Big Snacks menus include Barry Fish sea trout pastrami and Loch Fyne oysters. Eyemouth crab; sea bream and sea bass ceviche; octopus; while kedgeree dishes are also available. The evening dinner menu includes shelled half lobster; whole sea bass or bream; and ‘The Big Pie’ made with beef cheek Bourguignon and pancetta.

Over the years, Barry Bryson has made his name as one of Scotland’s most acclaimed chefs with luxury brand menu collaborations, pop-up restaurants, events, festivals and private chef work.

His enviable client list includes TV chef and author, Nigel Slater; Roland Mouret; and Alexis Burgess; as well as artists such as Tracy Emin and Anya Gallacio through his long-term work with Edinburgh's Jupiter Artland.

Barry has also cooked for the British Embassy in Uruguay, as well as for some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce.

Commenting on the launch of Barry Fish in Leith, he said: “I’m genuinely thrilled to be opening Barry Fish. It was always about finding a site in Leith, but never did I imagine we would be opening in such an amazing location as the Shore. It feels surreal and of course the appropriate nerves are kicking in, but I cannot wait!

“I’ve had a few years to think about the style of cooking and restaurant concept that I might have one day, but you never really know if you will get there. For me, the wait has meant I have much clearer intentions and now I can’t wait to get cooking with Robbie and Tom who will run the kitchen alongside me, as well our new restaurant manager, Manon.

“We’re very much a fish-focused restaurant, but we will be creating dishes for everyone, including meat and vegetarian options. We’re working with some new suppliers at Barry Fish, showcasing season, farm, fishmongers and growers from Scotland and all across the UK.

“Our ethos is simple. The best ingredients we can get, cooked with skill and passion in a welcoming and warm environment. There is no formality at Barry Fish, other than the love and respect that we have for what we do.”

The ‘Barry’ in ‘Barry Fish’ is taken from the Scottish word for ‘good’ with the website tagline - 'Barry, a Scottish word for good, also a man’s name'.

Barry added: “The interior spaces have all been designed by my husband Robin with our good friend, Kay Bennet, so this makes it feel so much more complete as a concept.

“My suppliers, my team and the customers who have been on the journey with me have my sincerest gratitude. Barry Fish is an ongoing collaboration between me and them.

“Barry Fish is designed for everyone. We are not a special occasion restaurant, but we do want to be a special restaurant. It's about creating something that fits well with a community of diners - that’s who I am.”

For more information on Chef Barry Bryson, his new restaurant ‘Barry Fish’ and to make a booking, click here or call 0131 6250 000.

1 . Top chef Top Scottish chef Barry Bryson has now made his permanent home in Edinburgh’s ‘coolest neighbourhood’ with the launch of ‘Barry Fish’, where he will be showcasing the best fish and shellfish from Scotland. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

2 . Dining area The main dining area at Barry Fish, with fishy reminders popping up throughout the new restaurant, including here on the walls. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

3 . Bar area The impressive and stylish bar area at Barry Fish, situated next to the Water of Leith at 62 Shore. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

4 . Dream team Barry Fish restaurant manager Manon Marrum-McBride with Barry Fish owner Barry Bryson. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales