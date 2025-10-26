The very best of Italian food and culture will be honoured at the Scottish Italian Awards next month, with new launches and old favourites all over the country revealed as finalists.

Awards director Warren Paul said: “It’s a thrill to be back for the twelfth Italian Awards, and with over 120,000 public votes pouring in to help us find the best of the best, it’s clear Scotland’s people want to ensure their favourites are recognised.

“We’ve been inundated, so making it to the finalist spots is a bigger honour than ever before.

“It’s a privilege to be able to shine a light on lesser known or recently launched places and people of this quality all over Scotland – as well as the big names and old favourites which keep on delivering quality.

“These awards, like all the awards events we run, are about trying to give a platform to help out in these tough times. There’s amazing food being produced every day in every town, city, village even street in Scotland showcasing the best of Italy right here.

“The people have spoken, and they’ve spoken loud – this list of finalists really is a guide to the absolute pinnacle right here, right now. I don’t envy the judges.”

Judges will include Awards Ambassador and celebrity chef Aldo Zilli, along with judges from the UK Pizza Federation and Warren’s experienced local panel of experts.

The black-tie Gala Final takes place on Sunday, November 30 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Cambridge Street, Glasgow. See all the Edinburgh eateries in the running in our photo gallery below.

Pronto Pizza Pronto Pizza at Brighton Place in Portobello is in the running for Best Pizza at the Scottish Italian Awards.

Divino Enoteca Divino Enoteca at 5 Merchant Street, is up for the Scotland's Best Chef award.

That's Amore This Italian restaurant at 90 Northfield Broadway is in the running to be named Best Pizzeria at the awards.

Mizzica Sicilian Deli Serving tasty Italian food from this food truck outside Cameron Toll Shopping Centre, Mizzica Sicilian Deli is nominated for Best Cafe/ Deli and Best Family-Run Business.