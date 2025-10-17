The 27 finest restaurants in Edinburgh - each awarded with prestigious AA rosettes

In Edinburgh, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 27 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 27 restaurants in Edinburgh which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . The Kitchin, Leith The Kitchin in Leith has five AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined cooking of top-notch Scottish ingredients." | Third Party Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Number One at The Balmoral, Princes Street Number One at The Balmoral on Princes Street has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Consistently excellent dining in a renowned Edinburgh institution." | Third Party Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Restaurant Martin Wishart, Leith Restaurant Martin Wishart in Leith has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Superb cookery and flavours here with everything just so fresh on the palate." | TSPL-Adam Elder Photo: Adam Elder Photo Sales

4 . The Little Chartroom, Leith The Little Chartroom in Leith has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "A bright, comfortable setting for effortlessly seasonal cooking." | Google-The Little Chartroom Photo Sales