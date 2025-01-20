Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy a cup of coffee with a twist in these unique locations ☕

Primark Birmingham has opened The Simpsons themed café

There are many unique cafés across the UK to visit

Unique cafés in the UK include horror themed, bus tours and toilet decor

Primark’s biggest UK store in Birmingham has opened a brand-new café, which is themed on popular cartoon series The Simpsons.

The café not only has a decor dedicated to The Simpsons, with colourful images of the characters and more but it also serves up dishes inspired by the show, such as waffles, donuts and milkshakes.

While we are eager to visit Primark Birmingham’s brand-new The Simpson’s café, there are plenty of other exciting, unique cafés to visit across the UK.

Here are 6 unique cafés to visit in the UK, from horror themes to cat company.

The Afternoon Tea Bus Tour, London

While not necessarily a café, The Afternoon Tea Bus Tour is still a unique experience worth a visit. Based in London, guests will board a bus which will take them on a tour of London, while they enjoy a delicious afternoon tea meal from their seat.

The Rested Ghoul, Gateshead

Located in the North East, Gateshead’s The Rested Ghoul is a horror-themed café. The café has decor dedicated to popular horror films and hosts special events and workshops, while serving up delicious food and drinks.

The Attendant, London

While you may think that enjoying your food and drinks inside a toilet would be awful, The Attendant in London makes it a delightful experience. The coffee shop is located within a restored Victorian building.

Plush Café, York

Plush Café in York is a unique café due to its three dining rooms, which includes The Garden Room with swing seats, The Neon Room with neon signage and The Bohemian Room which is filled with floor cushions.

Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium, London

If you’re a cat-lover, then this is the place for you. Enjoy delicious cafe food, alongside some wonderful furry friends. While Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium is regarded as the most popular cat café, there are many others dotted around the UK.

Fab Café, Manchester

Fab Café is a television and film themed spot, located in Manchester. Inside is plenty of decor and memorabilia from iconic movies and TV shows, with a nostalgic themed menu.

What is your favourite unique café in the UK? Tell us about it in the comment section below 👇