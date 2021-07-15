At 12.01am on Monday, July 9, the whole of Scotland will move into Level 0 of Coronavirus restrictions – allowing the population to enjoy more domestic freedoms than they have since the start of lockdown last year.

But Nicola Sturgeon has been more cautious than Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meaning more limits will remain north of the border, at least until August 9 when more are set to be lifted.

The First Minister explained: “We are easing restrictions next week – but we are not abandoning them. We will also keep in place for now certain other measures – such as the requirement to wear face coverings, co-operate with test and protect teams, and comply with advice on good hygiene and ventilation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If we do all of this, frustrating though it all continues increasingly to be, we will help protect ourselves and our loved ones. As we continue to complete the vaccination programme, which does offer us still the route back to greater normality, we will make it easier for more restrictions to be gradually and sensibly lifted in the weeks ahead.”

But what does this mean for the pub and club owners who have been struggling so badly over lockdown?

1) Restricted opening hours

There will still be restrictions on pubs and clubs even after the whole of Scotland moves to Level 0 Covid restrictions.

Currently pubs and restaurants have to close at 10.30pm in Level 2 area and 11pm in Level 1 areas.

On July 19 pubs and restaurants will be able to remain open midnight, if their licence permits it.

Currently in Level 1 and Level 2 areas all people visiting a pub or restaurant are required to pre-book a two-hour slot.

On July 19 this will no longer be required, with pub and restaurant able to turn up without a booking and stay on the premises for as long as they wish.

2) Test & Protect

On July 19 customers will still be required to provide contact details to assist Test & Protect.

Test & Protect aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community by identifying cases of the virus through testing, then tracing people who may have been in close contact with them and supporting them to self isolate.

3) Limited group numbers

Under Level 0 restrictions up to 10 people from four different households will be allowed to meet inside a pub, restaurant or other indoor hospitality business.

Outdoors, up to up to 15 people from 15 different households can meet in a beer garden or eat outside a restaurant or cafe.

Children under the age of 12 do not count towards the total number of people who can meet but do count towards the maximum of four households permitted to meet.

4) Mandatory face coverings

The rules regarding face coverings will remain the same on July 19 – pub and restaurant will need to wear a face covering when entering, exiting or walking around a venue, unless they have a medical exemption.

5) Social distancing measures

Pubs and restaurants will still have to ensure that social distancing measures are in place on July 19 to ensure people are kept a minimum of one metre apart.

6) Mandatory table service

Table service will continue to be mandatory in restaurants and pubs in Level 0 on July 19.

7) Nightclubs

Nightclubs and 'adult entertainment’ establishments will remain closed in Level 0, reopening on August 9 at the very earliest.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.