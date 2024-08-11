Whilst some on this list have been recognised by scooping accolades for their interior design or have been rated as one of the world’s best, they might be easy to miss on the street thanks to their quirky exteriors.
For some though, they are proof of refined drinking experiences hiding in every nook and cranny of the city.
Take a look at our list of Edinburgh’s hidden gem bars and see how many you’ve been to.
1. Never Really Here
Never Really Here might not look like much from the outside, with it's unassuming door and lack of signage but this Rose Street Lane cocktail bar is becoming a must visit. The small bar only has seven tables and seats 30. 89 Rose St N Ln, Edinburgh EH2 3DX | Google Maps
2. Jackson the Tailor
Sitting near the top of Princes Street, this speakeasy cocktail bar has been shortlisted in the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024. The tailor made drinks are highly rated by visitors. 5-11 Leith St, Edinburgh EH1 3AT | Thomas Slack Photography Photo: Thomas Slack Photography
3. Panda & Sons
It may be a bit difficult to call Panda & Sons a truly hidden gem. This cocktail bar on Queen Street, was named as the second best bar in the world by US magazine Food and Wine. The bar sits hidden behind a barbershop fascia. 79 Queen St, Edinburgh EH2 4NF | Panda & Sons
4. Voco Hotel
Voco Hotel has leafy, quiet gardens with terrace space that isn't particularly well-known by locals. 18 Royal Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5AQ | Supplied Photo: Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.