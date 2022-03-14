Every March 17 millions of people across the world raise a glass to Ireland’s patrol saint.

And Edinburgh isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.

Here are 7 of the best, which are all highly-rated on www.tripadvisor.com.

1. O'Connor's Located on Broughton Street, O'Connor's is rated highly for friendly staff and an impressive range of whiskies. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Finnegan's Wake Regular live music is a big draw at Finnegan's Wake, on Edinburgh's Victoria Street. A "lively, party atmosphere" is assured every night. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Biddy Mulligans Occupying a prime spot on Edinburgh's Grassmarket, Biddy Mulligans is a rustic Irish tavern with banquettes, booths and stripped wood floors. There's regular live traditional music and the steak pie comes particularly highly recommended. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Malones With live music and entertainment seven nights a week, there's always something going on at Malones on Morrison Street. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales