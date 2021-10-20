On a crisp autumnal day, sometimes the only thing to hit the spot it is a traditional roast dinner.
Edinburgh is full of gastropubs and Scottish restaurants, so it can be hard to know where to start when you’re trying to track down the best of the best.
As informed by Tripadvisor, here’s a list of seven of the best restaurants and pubs where you can get stuck into a Sunday roast.
1. Dakota Bar & Grill
Although it's a little way out of the city centre, Dakota Bar & Grill on Ferrymuir Lane offers one of the best Sunday roasts in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews. On the bottom floor of a hotel, the classy restaurant specialises in a roast beef meal with all the trimmings.
Photo: JG-Photo / Getty Images / Canva Pro.
2. One Square
At 1 Festival Square, One Square is known for its traditional Scottish fare, paired with a wide range of whiskeys, of course. The restaurant prides itself on sourcing locally from Scottish farmers and has recently launched a plentiful vegan menu.
Photo: bhofack2 / Getty Images / Canva Pro.
3. The Doric
The Doric on Market Street is a quintessentially traditional Scottish pub, serving all the usual fare alongside the well-loved roast dinner. As Edinburgh's oldest gastropub, you know they know what they're doing when it comes to hearty food.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Starbank Inn
The Starbank Inn offers a stunning view alongside its food, with its position on Laverockbank Road looking out to sea. Pair your roast dinner with one of the pub's many cask ales.
Photo: Google Maps