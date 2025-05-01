From chic hotels to brilliant experiences that celebrate Scotland’s national drink, there are great rooftop bars dotted around the city.
Whether you are interested in a pint in the Grassmarket or want to sip champagne and survey the city, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.
Here are eight of the best rooftop bars in Edinburgh right now.
1. The Johnnie Walker Experience
The Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes Street should not be overlooked for the incredible views it offers. The 1820 rooftop bar has breathtaking panoramic views of the Capital, including Edinburgh Castle. Photo: The Johnnie Walker Experience Facebook
2. Lochrin
Lochrin at Moxy Fountainbridge offers a great selection of cocktails. rare and aged Scotch whisky, local gins, craft beers and much more, alongside tapas style plates and incredible views. Photo: Third Party
3. W Hotel Edinburgh
W Hotel probably offers up one of the best views of the city. Totally unobstructed 360-views. Meaning you can induldge in snacks and cocktails and watch the entire city go by. | W Hotel Edinburgh
4. Cold Town House
Out in the Grassmarket, Cold Town House is well-known for its brilliant beers and Neapolitan pizzas. The space is always busy so make sure you get there early. | Cold Town House