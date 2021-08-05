While some restaurants have wound up their lockdown home delivery and takeaway services, Dishoom is adding another option to their online store.

After the success of their Bacon Naan Roll and the Vegan Sausage Naan kits, this Indian chain has created their biggest selection box yet.

The Home Feast kit will be delivered nationwide (bar some locations, including “Highlands, Island and some parts of Scotland”) on nominated days from August 12 onwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For £60, not including delivery, it’s designed to serve two to three people, though they say it’ll feed up to four if you bulk it out with your own rice. For each sale, they’ll donate a meal to their long-term charity partner, Akshaya Patra, who provides school meals to children in India.

As with their other kits, there’s 45-minutes of prep and cooking, aided by easy instructions and online videos.

The dish that will probably excite Dishoom devotees the most is a helping of their house black daal, which is one of the most popular recipes in their Edinburgh St Andrew Square venue. According to their in-house menu, this dish is simmered for 24-hours in the restaurant. However, all their kit version needs is a quick heat.

Other options included in the new box are lamb seekh kabab, which is pre-marinated, ready to skewer (the skewers are included) and grill, plus murgh malai - chicken thigh with garlic, ginger, coriander and cream. For vegetarians, there’s the curry, mattar paneer, plus crunchy street food classic, bhel, and salad dish kachumber. They also chuck in a packet of kabab masala seasoning, and three helpings of tawa roti dough, which is ready to be rolled and cooked, with a tea towel, used to keep the bread warm, included in the kit.

Dishoom kit

As well as a bottle of mango lassi, they’ve also included a pudding of fragrant gulkand mess - a take on Eton mess, featuring the usual strawberries, meringue and cream, but also gulkand (a rose petal jam) and rose syrup. Add a 750ml bottle of Italian natural sparkling wine, Int3gral3 Frizzante Bianco, for an additional £20.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Dishoom home feast