Aldi announces Christmas opening hours
Aldi have revealed when its stores will be open over the festive period, and have announced that they will extend their opening hours in the run-up to Christmas Day.
Most stores will stay open until 6pm on Christmas Eve, to allow shoppers to pick-up last minute items. However, Aldi recommended that customers check local store closing times, as some may close earlier.
Read More
Aldi will close its stores on Christmas Day as usual, and will also keep all stores shut on Boxing Day, as a thank you to its colleagues. The supermarket has always remained closed on Boxing Day, ever since its stores first opened in the UK over 30 years ago.
The majority of stores will be open from 8am until 8pm in the days between Christmas and New Year, and most will stay open until 6pm on New Year’s Eve to help shoppers get everything they need to ring in the New Year.