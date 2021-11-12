Most stores will stay open until 6pm on Christmas Eve, to allow shoppers to pick-up last minute items. However, Aldi recommended that customers check local store closing times, as some may close earlier.

Aldi will close its stores on Christmas Day as usual, and will also keep all stores shut on Boxing Day, as a thank you to its colleagues. The supermarket has always remained closed on Boxing Day, ever since its stores first opened in the UK over 30 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of stores will be open from 8am until 8pm in the days between Christmas and New Year, and most will stay open until 6pm on New Year’s Eve to help shoppers get everything they need to ring in the New Year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.