Aldi Scotland turns up the heat with these sizzling summer buys
Carefully curated by Aldi’s buying experts, the sizzling selection has been chosen to beef up the outdoor dining experience during the sunnier days.
From flame-grilled BBQ favourites to cool-down classics like Scottish gin and craft beer, the spectacular range of locally produced products are all available at Aldi’s sun-sationally low prices:
- Specially Selected AA Beef Quarter Pounders, Aberdeen Angus, 4 pack, £4.29
- Specially Selected The Ultimate Scottish Hot Dogs - Mexican / Smoky Bacon, 4 pack £2.49
- Authentic Scottish Bakeries Finger Rolls, 6 pack, 75p
- Authentic Scottish Bakeries, Scottish Morning Rolls, 4 pack, 75p
- Emporium Flavoured Cheese Slices – Spicy / Black Pepper / Smoky / Double Gloucester, 140g, £1.79
- Specially Selected Chutney – Caramelised Red Onion & Balsamic Vinegar / Beetroot & Onion / Chilli Jam, £1.79
- Specially Selected Strawberries, 227g, £2.49
- Specially Selected Scottish Ice Cream, Double Cream Vanilla or Sea Salt & Caramel, 500ml, £2.49 (to be confirmed prior to release)
- Handcrafted Scottish Gin, Comhla, 70cl, £19.99
- Ridge Valley Mediterranean Tonic, 8 x 150ml, £1.85
- Fierce Beer Cerveza, Mexican Lager with lime, 4 x 330ml, £4,99
Aldi’s dedicated Scottish Buying Department allows it to tap into Scotland’s vibrant agricultural and manufacturing base. It works with more than 90 Scottish suppliers and stocks 450 Scottish products, with a commitment to showcasing the best produce that Scotland’s food and drink industry has to offer.
