Aldi to launch 100 new UK Stores – and they're looking to launch many locations in Scotland
The supermarket chain, which is planning to open 100 shops in the UK over the next two years, are looking at potential new locations across Scotland.
Aldi already has 96 locations in Scotland, however, they are planning to further expand.
The supermarket are searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development, and are currently considering all areas of Edinburgh as possibilities for a new location.
Some of the other council areas in Scotland that are being considered for a new store include Glasgow, Aberdeen, Stirling and the Scottish Borders.
The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year”.
“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”
The full list of locations Aldi is targeting in Scotland are:
Edinburgh – all
Glasgow – Cathcart, Bishopbriggs, Darnley, Maryhill, Port Dundas/Springburn, Tannochside/Uddingston
Scottish Borders – Peebles
Lanarkshire – Blantyre, Stepps/Moodieburn
Aberdeen – Stonehaven
Inverclyde – Gourock
North Ayrshire – Largs
East Renfrewshire – Clarkston
West Dunbartonshire – Dumbarton
Stirling – Dunblane