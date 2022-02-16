Michelin Guide 2022: All the Edinburgh restaurants that gained and lost Michelin Stars

The Michelin Stars for 2022 were announced on 16 February and included three Edinburgh eateries.

Due to the on-going pandemic and safety considerations for chefs, restaurateurs and the Michelin team, this year’s launch of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland took place in a digital format only, via Instagram, Twitter and the Guide's website.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides said: “Naturally we were disappointed to be unable to host this event in person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Restaurant Martin Wishart

"However, we wanted to celebrate the achievements of the country’s top chefs, who have fought hard not only to survive, but to excel in these challenging times.

"To award so many new Stars this year, including one new Three Star, is testament to the determination and resilience of those working in the hospitality industry – not just the chefs, but those involved at every level.”

The Edinburgh restaurants that retained their Stars are: Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart and The Kitchin. Number One at the Balmoral lost its Star but former head chef, Mark Donald, gained one for his new restaurant – The Glenturret Lalique – which opened in 2021.

The 2022 Guide commented on how Restaurant Martin Wishart has become an Edinburgh institution while it praises Condita’s surprise menu with interesting modern dishes and calls Tom Kitchin’s al a carte options ‘perfectly balanced.’