Asian Restaurant Awards 2022: Edinburgh leads way with 21 restaurants and takeaways shortlisted
The shortlist has been announced for the 2022 Asian Restaurant Awards – and Edinburgh leads the way with an impressive 21 restaurants and takeaways in the running for honours.
The event takes place at the Capital's Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on November 1, having been postponed in September due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The list covers some of the best loved Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways from across Scotland.
Organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) with Just Eat as its key sponsor, the awards have become a pinnacle for uniting the Asian restaurant industry in achieving recognition for innovation, vision and exceptional food.
At this year’s awards one of the finalists will also be named as the overall best Asian restaurant in Scotland.
The shortlist was determined by over 10,000 votes from members of the public.
The establishments will all be visited by a panel of judges from the ACF who will determine the winners for both national and regional award categories at the finals in September.
Scottish winners will also be included in the ACF’s new ‘One Hundred Top Curry Restaurants’ guide, which is being published currently, region-by-region across the UK, at www.Top100curryRestaurants.co.uk, with a printed version being available next year.
ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: “We congratulate all the establishments in making this year’s shortlist for the sixth annual Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland), an event which showcases some of the best dining establishments from across the nation.
“We look forward to unveiling the winners at our awards finals event on 1 November in Edinburgh.
“Asian restaurants, which contribute £5bn to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK, are a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape.
“At a time when the sector is facing significant challenges with rising food and energy prices along with staff shortages, it’s important we acknowledge excellence and celebrate the success of the sector.”
Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) – full short list
National categories
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY/DELIVERY
Curry Pot Indian Takeaway Dunfermline
St. John’s Curry Club, Edinburgh
Zain’s Curry House, Dalry
Curry Leaf Ayr
Maska Cumbernauld
Chennai Marina Edinburgh
Chilli Pepper Inverness
Shukira Indian Takeaway Peebles
Japanese Restaurant of the year
Harajuku Kitchen Edinburgh
Maki & Ramen Edinburgh
Sapporo Teppanyaki Glasgow
Chinese Restaurant of the year
Hau Han Edinburgh
Tattu Edinburgh
Lychee Oriental Glasgow
Nepalese Restaurant of the year
Everest Inn Perth
The Khukuri Edinburgh
Namaste Kathmandu Edinburgh
Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant Kirkcaldy
Thai Restaurant of the year
Tanon St Andrews
Passorn Thai Edinburgh
Nok’s Kitchen Edinburgh
Korean Restaurant of the Year
Silla Korean Restaurant Glasgow
Ong Gie Edinburgh
Newcomer of the Year
Bo’ness Spice Bo’ness
Cilantro Leith
Tamanna Aviemore
The Auld Hoose Chinese Restaurant Musselburgh
Regional categories
EDINBURGH
Dishoom Edinburgh
Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food Edinburgh
Mother India’s Café Edinburgh
Navadhanya Edinburgh
Chaskaa Restaurant Edinburgh
Prana Indian Grill Edinburgh
The Khukuri Edinburgh
Nilgiri Spice Edinburgh
Station India Edinburgh
Bell Bottom Indian Edinburgh
Ignite Edinburgh
The Cove Edinburgh
MIDLOTHIAN
Itihaas Dalkeith
Memories Of India Gorebridge
The Paper Mill Lasswade
The Radhuni Loanhead
Bombay Lounge Dalkeith
To find out more go to www.asianrestaurantawards.org