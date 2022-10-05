The shortlist has been announced for the 2022 Asian Restaurant Awards – and Edinburgh leads the way with no fewer than 21 restaurants and takeaways in the running for honours.

The event takes place at the Capital's Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on November 1, having been postponed in September due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The list covers some of the best loved Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways from across Scotland.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) with Just Eat as its key sponsor, the awards have become a pinnacle for uniting the Asian restaurant industry in achieving recognition for innovation, vision and exceptional food.

At this year’s awards one of the finalists will also be named as the overall best Asian restaurant in Scotland.

The shortlist was determined by over 10,000 votes from members of the public.

The establishments will all be visited by a panel of judges from the ACF who will determine the winners for both national and regional award categories at the finals in September.

Scottish winners will also be included in the ACF’s new ‘One Hundred Top Curry Restaurants’ guide, which is being published currently, region-by-region across the UK, at www.Top100curryRestaurants.co.uk, with a printed version being available next year.

ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: “We congratulate all the establishments in making this year’s shortlist for the sixth annual Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland), an event which showcases some of the best dining establishments from across the nation.

“We look forward to unveiling the winners at our awards finals event on 1 November in Edinburgh.

“Asian restaurants, which contribute £5bn to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK, are a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape.

“At a time when the sector is facing significant challenges with rising food and energy prices along with staff shortages, it’s important we acknowledge excellence and celebrate the success of the sector.”

Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) – full short list

National categories

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY/DELIVERY

Curry Pot Indian Takeaway Dunfermline

St. John’s Curry Club, Edinburgh

Zain’s Curry House, Dalry

Curry Leaf Ayr

Maska Cumbernauld

Chennai Marina Edinburgh

Chilli Pepper Inverness

Shukira Indian Takeaway Peebles

Japanese Restaurant of the year

Harajuku Kitchen Edinburgh

Maki & Ramen Edinburgh

Sapporo Teppanyaki Glasgow

Chinese Restaurant of the year

Hau Han Edinburgh

Tattu Edinburgh

Lychee Oriental Glasgow

Nepalese Restaurant of the year

Everest Inn Perth

The Khukuri Edinburgh

Namaste Kathmandu Edinburgh

Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant Kirkcaldy

Thai Restaurant of the year

Tanon St Andrews

Passorn Thai Edinburgh

Nok’s Kitchen Edinburgh

Korean Restaurant of the Year

Silla Korean Restaurant Glasgow

Ong Gie Edinburgh

Newcomer of the Year

Bo’ness Spice Bo’ness

Cilantro Leith

Tamanna Aviemore

The Auld Hoose Chinese Restaurant Musselburgh

Regional categories

EDINBURGH

Dishoom Edinburgh

Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food Edinburgh

Mother India’s Café Edinburgh

Navadhanya Edinburgh

Chaskaa Restaurant Edinburgh

Prana Indian Grill Edinburgh

The Khukuri Edinburgh

Nilgiri Spice Edinburgh

Station India Edinburgh

Bell Bottom Indian Edinburgh

Ignite Edinburgh

The Cove Edinburgh

MIDLOTHIAN

Itihaas Dalkeith

Memories Of India Gorebridge

The Paper Mill Lasswade

The Radhuni Loanhead

Bombay Lounge Dalkeith

To find out more go to www.asianrestaurantawards.org