The best Asian restaurants and takeaways across the UK named
- The finalists of the ARTAs have been announced
- Categories include; Newcomer of the Year, Regional Takeaway of the Year and more
- Over 1,300 restaurants and takeaways were nominated
The finalists of the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2025 have been announced, celebrating the best of the UK’s Asian food scene.
Over 1,300 restaurants and takeaways have been nominated via ChefOnline - ARTAs strategic partner, before being whittled down to the top finalists.
The winners will be unveiled at the annual prestigious ceremony held on Monday October 6, at the London Hilton Park Lane. The event will be hosted by BBC’s Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin.
Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised.
“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on 6th October.”
Here is a full list of every finalist nominated for an award in each category in the ARTAs.
Newcomer of the Year:
- Solas-Kitchen, Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline
- The Bombay, Swanley
- Durbar Spice, Downe, Orpington
- MITR Restaurant, Royston
Streetfood Restaurant of the Year:
- Punjabi Heaven Restaurant, Roundhay, Leeds
- My Delhi Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Mr Chaat, Bolton
- Zaap Thai Street Food, Nottingham
Japanese Restaurant of the Year:
- Wakaze, Leicester
- Takayama Restaurant, Ipswich
- Maneki Ramen, Worcester
- Oishii Japanese Restaurant, Hertford
Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year:
- SIBU, Batley
- Mina Steakhouse, Cambridge
- Yakitori House, East Kilbride, Glasgow
- Wadud’s Fusion of Thai & Indian Restaurant, Cressing, Braintree
Turkish Restaurant of the Year:
- ETCI Kitchen, Brighton and Hove, Brighton
- Nova Park Royal, London
- Troia Southbank, London
- SAVCI Turkish Mediterranean, Stopsley, Luton
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Northern Ireland:
- Himalayan, Belfast
- Indian Ocean Restaurant, Holywood
- Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast
- Yaks, Bangor
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Scotland:
- Firangi, Cambuslang, Glasgow
- Masala Twist, Glasgow
- Sidhu's, Perth
- Yorokobi by CJ, Aberdeen
Regional Restaurant of the Year - South Wales:
- 1988 Indian Restaurant, Sully, Penarth
- Mango Tree, Cardiff
- Rasoi Waterfront, Swansea
- Spice Delight, Penarth
Regional Restaurant of the Year – North Wales:
- Ijazz Indian Cuisine, Wrexham
- Junction Tandoori Restaurant, Llandudno Junction
- Spice of Llanberis, Llanberis, Caernarfon
- Valley Spice, Corwen
Regional Restaurant of the Year - North West:
- Freya's Grill, Darwen
- Thamin, Littleborough
- Venus Lounge Restaurant, Heywood
- Wild Ginger Restaurant, Littleborough
Regional Restaurant of the Year - North East:
- Sachi's Burley, Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley
- Sherkhan Of Alnwick, Alnwick
- Soami's Trio By Parvin Kumar, Consett
- Soho Tavern, Gateshead
Regional Restaurant of the Year - West Midlands:
- Bao To The Broth, Hereford
- Millennium, Birmingham
- Monsoon Majestic Indian Dining, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Newcastle
- Tamarind, Balsall Common, Coventry
Regional Restaurant of the Year - East Midlands:
- House Boat Restaurant, Derby
- Shapla Spice, Ripley
- Silchar Indian Dining, Hinckley
- Spice Lounge, Brackley
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Hertfordshire:
- Dalchini Spice, SheffordRaj Of India, Welwyn Garden City
- Tamarind, Potters Bar
- The Cochin Indian Restaurant, Hemel Hempstead
Regional Restaurant of the Year - East Anglia:
- Sushi And Salad, Ely
- Rose and Mango, Saint Neots
- Lowestoft Tandoori, Lowestoft
- Shilpa Indian Restaurant, Papworth Everard, Cambridge
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Essex:
- Rim Jhim Spice Indian Restaurant, Colchester
- Moonlight Tandoori, Harlow
- Maharani Indian Restaurant, Colchester
- Kelvedon Spice, Kelvedon, Colchester
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Kent:
- The Bombay Restaurant, Orpington
- Prince of India, Faversham
- Indian Valley Restaurant and Takeaway, Orpington
- Shozna, Rochester
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Surrey:
- Bay Leaves, Epsom
- Trishala, Redhill
- Rishi’s in Slate & Grain Brasserie and Bar, Hackbridge, Wallington
- Coulsdon Spice, Coulsdon
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Sussex:
- Akash Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Horsham
- Calcutta 16, Shoreham-by-Sea
- Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Brighton and Hove, Hove
- Tamasha, Lindfield, Haywards Heath
Regional Restaurant of the Year - South Central:
- Chennai Express, Fleet
- Mint Lounge, Southampton
- Spice Lounge, Burford
- The Paradise Balti House, Petersfield
Regional Restaurant of the Year – South West:
- Chilli's, Weymouth
- Indian Queen, Saint Columb
- Royal Jaipur, Landford, Salisbury
- Salkaara, Henleaze, Bristol
Regional Restaurant of the Year - North London:
- Pinos Warung, Chalk Farm, London
- Taste of Goa, Finsbury Park, London
- Ruhit's Indian Cuisine, London
- Taste of Nawab, London
Regional Restaurant of the Year - City & East London:
- Mumbai Square Restaurant, London
- The India, London
- Bengal Village, London
- The Famous Curry Bazaar, London
Regional Restaurant of the Year - Central & West London:
- BKC - Biryani Kebab Chai, Tyburnia, London
- Durbar Tandoori, London
- Maharaja of India, London
- Tajmahal Indian Cuisine, London
Regional Restaurant of the Year - South London:
- Colombo Kitchen Putney, London
- Mumbai Delight, London
- Saka Maka Hither Green Indian Restaurant, London
- Toba, London
Regional Takeaway of the Year - Scotland:
- Slumdog Delivered, Edinburgh
- Azaad Takeaway, Invergowrie, Dundee
- Gurkha Kitchen, Fraserburgh
- A Touch of Spice Takeaway, Coatbridge
Regional Takeaway of the Year - Wales:
- The Masala Indian Takeaway, Colwyn Bay
- AMK Indian Takeaway, Colwyn Bay
- Saffron Kitchen, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran
- Paprika Indian Takeaway, Pen-clawdd, Swansea
Regional Takeaway of the Year – North West:
- The Maharaja, Stretford, Manchester
- Masala Bay, Oldham
- Indialicious, Rochdale
- River Beal Indian Takeaway, Rochdale
Regional Takeaway of the Year - West Midlands:
- Lime Pickle, Birmingham
- Little Bengal, Catshill, Bromsgrove
- Spice Nation, Hollywood, Birmingham
- Village Spice, Telford
Regional Takeaway of the Year - East Midlands:
- Miah's Takeaway, Heanor
- SunSushi, Far Cotton, Northampton
- Masala Takeaway, Sherwood, Nottingham
- Shipon Tandoori, Chesterfeld
Regional Takeaway of the Year - East Anglia:
- Eastern Spice, Ipswich
- Urbanchai, Cambridge
- Lime Takeaway, Bury Saint Edmunds
- Bhujon Indian & Bangladeshi Takeaway, Tring
Regional Takeaway of the Year - Essex:
- The Raj Tandoori, Southend-on-Sea
- Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford
- Tina’s Kitchen, Gants Hill, IlfordBalti Night, Braintree
Regional Takeaway of the Year - Hertfordshire:
- Aroma, Radlett
- Balti Village, Harpenden
- Saffron, Borehamwood
- ChilliGo, Waltham Cross
Regional Takeaway of the Year - Kent:
- A Taste of India, Chatham
- Jhal Chilli, Maidstone
- Sher E Bangla, Longfield
- Mum's Thai, Chatham
Regional Takeaway of the Year - Surrey:
- Rice and Spice, Ewell, Epsom
- Purbani, Guildford
- Curry Master, Epsom
- Jalsha Indian Takeaway, Ashford
Regional Takeaway of the Year - South West:
- Mela Indian Takeaway, Montpelier, Bristol
- Blue Mango, Taunton
- Black Peppers, Bristol
- Myra's Korean and Japanese Restaurant, Dorchester
Regional Takeaway of the Year - South London:
- Malabar Feast, London
- Nazran's Indian & Punjabi Cuisine, London
- Passage to India Takeaway, Norwood, London
- Samrat, London
For more information on the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), please visit its website.