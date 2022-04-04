The 12 best places to go for afternoon tea in Edinburgh, chosen by you.

Scones, mini sandwiches, cakes, and endless amounts of tea. And, if you’re feeling fancy, some bubbles to wash it all down.

Afternoon tea is a luxury experience which we all deserve as a treat at least once.

Here are the best places to enjoy one in Edinburgh, as recommended by our readers.

1. The Queen Charlotte Rooms The Queen Charlotte Rooms in Queen Charlotte Street, Leith, offers a decadent Orient Express Experience to enjoy afternoon tea in style. Photo: Google Streetview

2. The Balmoral The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh's famous Princes Street offers award-winning afternoon tea in its sumptuous Palm Court. Photo: Adrian Houston

3. The Signet Library The Signet Library in Parliament Square has a coveted afternoon tea at The Colonnades, using quality seasonal ingredients and bespoke silver tea stands. Photo: contributed

4. Clarinda's Tea Room Clarinda's Tea Room in Canongate is a cosy quintessential tea room space which has been serving sweet treats for more than 40 years. Photo: Google Streetview