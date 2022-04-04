The 12 best places for afternoon tea in Edinburgh (Photos: Mimi's Bakehouse, Prestonfield House, Melville Castle Hotel)

Best afternoon tea Edinburgh: 12 best places to go for afternoon tea in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers

The 12 best places to go for afternoon tea in Edinburgh, chosen by you.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:58 pm

Scones, mini sandwiches, cakes, and endless amounts of tea. And, if you’re feeling fancy, some bubbles to wash it all down.

Afternoon tea is a luxury experience which we all deserve as a treat at least once.

Here are the best places to enjoy one in Edinburgh, as recommended by our readers.

10 restaurants with a view in Edinburgh you must visit

1. The Queen Charlotte Rooms

The Queen Charlotte Rooms in Queen Charlotte Street, Leith, offers a decadent Orient Express Experience to enjoy afternoon tea in style.

Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales

2. The Balmoral

The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh's famous Princes Street offers award-winning afternoon tea in its sumptuous Palm Court.

Photo: Adrian Houston

Photo Sales

3. The Signet Library

The Signet Library in Parliament Square has a coveted afternoon tea at The Colonnades, using quality seasonal ingredients and bespoke silver tea stands.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

4. Clarinda's Tea Room

Clarinda's Tea Room in Canongate is a cosy quintessential tea room space which has been serving sweet treats for more than 40 years.

Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3