Published 13th May 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:43 BST
The Singleton Malt Master Selectionplaceholder image
The Singleton Malt Master Selection | Singleton

This article contains affiliate links.

Looking for a Father’s Day gift that won’t disappoint? These Amazon whisky deals offer big savings on great bottles – including smooth Speysides and a surprising own-brand pick.

It’s only a few weeks to Father’s Day, and while whisky might feel like a bit of a cliché gift, the right bottle can still go down a storm – especially if it’s something they haven’t tried before. From sherry-cask Speysides to creamy Islay pours, there are some standout deals on Amazon right now - including a bargain basement Amazon own-brand that might be a pleasant surprise.

We’ve rounded up the best-value bottles on offer this week, with savings of up to 40%. Just don’t wait too long – the best ones tend to sell out fast.

1. Amazon ‘by Amazon’ Blended Scotch Whisky (1L)

Buy now for £18.49 (incredible value for a litre)

The best-value litre bottle in the round-upplaceholder image
The best-value litre bottle in the round-up | Amazon

Amazon’s own-label whisky might raise eyebrows, but it’s actually a surprisingly drinkable blend – and excellent value. It’s matured for a minimum of three years in American oak and features a blend of single malt and grain whisky for a rounded, caramel-forward flavour. It even picked up a Silver at the 2025 International Spirits Challenge. For under £20, it’s a smart choice for mixing or everyday sipping.

“Amazon’s £18 whisky tastes better than you’d think” – Read Gareth Butterfield’s first taste test of Amazon’s own brand blended whisky here

2. Tamnavulin Speyside Double Cask Single Malt

Buy now for £21.48 – was £32.00 (33% off)

A sherry-finished Speyside whisky at a brilliant priceplaceholder image
A sherry-finished Speyside whisky at a brilliant price | Tamnavulin

A textbook Speyside single malt, Tamnavulin Double Cask is sweet and approachable – matured in American oak and finished in sherry casks. You’ll get notes of apple, pear, toffee and soft spice, with a smooth mouthfeel and mellow finish. It’s an easy-drinking dram that also makes a great gift thanks to its handsome packaging.

3. The Singleton of Dufftown Malt Master Selection

Buy now for £25 – was £40.50 (34% off)

A fruity and easy-drinking Speyside malt at a huge discountplaceholder image
A fruity and easy-drinking Speyside malt at a huge discount | Singleton

Smooth, mellow and perfect for summer evenings, this Dufftown single malt delivers gentle flavours of vanilla, fresh pear, and honey with a light, fruity finish. It’s matured in three types of cask, giving it a rounded complexity while still remaining very accessible. Best enjoyed neat, but works well in long summer serves too.

4. Bunnahabhain Stiuireadair Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Buy now for £26.10– was £39.33 (34% off)

Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair is a rare unpeated Islay single malt, offering rich sherry character in a coastal settingplaceholder image
Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair is a rare unpeated Islay single malt, offering rich sherry character in a coastal setting | Bunnahabhain

An unpeated Islay malt with a rich sherry cask influence, Bunnahabhain Stiuireadair (pronounced Bunn-na-ha-venn) is one of the best-value single malts you can grab right now. On Amazon, it’s down to just £27.47, saving you over £11 on the RRP. That’s a fantastic price for a dram that’s often praised for its creamy texture, dried fruit, caramel and nutty-spice finish.

It’s a great choice if you love Islay but want something gentler than the typical peaty options. Try it neat, with a splash of water, or even in an Old Fashioned-style cocktail.

Shop the Bunnahabhain deal on Amazon

5. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Now £313.49 (was £45, save 30%)

A smooth Speyside dram, Aberlour 12 is matured in traditional oak and sherry casks.placeholder image
A smooth Speyside dram, Aberlour 12 is matured in traditional oak and sherry casks. | Aberlour

The Aberlour 12 is a staple of the Speyside region, offering a classic introduction to sherry-cask-matured Scotch. It’s double matured—first in traditional American oak and then finished in sherry oak casks—creating layers of fruitiness, warm spice and richness that far exceed its price point.

On the nose, expect red apple and orchard fruit; the palate opens up with rich chocolate, toffee, cinnamon, and a slight ginger kick. The finish is long, sweet and just a little spicy, ideal for sipping neat or with a drop of water.

For under £35, it’s exceptional value, especially with its reputation as a crowd-pleasing dram that both newcomers and seasoned fans enjoy.

Shop the Aberlour 12 deal on Amazon now

6. Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey

Now £20 (was £36, save 44%)

Gentleman Jack is an absolute bargain at the momentplaceholder image
Gentleman Jack is an absolute bargain at the moment | Amazon

This is a huge saving on a very special bottle of the legendary Jack Daniel’s Tennessee bourbon. It’s been mellowed twice, and the second time with charcoal, which gives it an array of unique flavours and a silky smoothness you won’t find in the standard Jack Daniel’s No 7 blend.

It means you can expect notes of maple syrup, fruit and vanilla spice with a warm and pleasant finish from what is arguably one of the best mainstream bourbon whiskies out there now.

Bourbon is a very different whisky to Scotch, much sweeter, and easier to drink neat for those who find Scottish malts a little harsh. They’re delicious over ice, but also make a perfect base for a whisky and coke. They’re also a great way to soothe a common cold (not medical advice!)

Shop the Gentleman Jack deal on Amazon now

8. Talisker Special Release 2022

Now £52 (was £105, save 50%)

It's rare to see such a big saving on a genuinely premium whiskyplaceholder image
It's rare to see such a big saving on a genuinely premium whisky | Amazon

This special release 2022 Talisker Single Malt usually sells for £105, but Amazon has slashed the price to just £52 – a rare find for an 11-year-old, cask-strength whisky from the Isle of Skye.

Matured in a mix of first-fill and refill ex-bourbon casks with a touch of wine cask influence, it delivers Talisker's signature sweet, smoky, and spicy profile, balanced by a unique fruity twist and a salty sea-air finish.

At 55.1% ABV, it’s a bold dram and a brilliant deal – especially with Father’s Day on the horizon. But don’t hang about – Amazon whisky offers like this can vanish overnight.

Shop the Talisker deal on Amazon now

🥃 Prefer to shop around before you buy?

It’s always worth checking other top whisky retailers too. You’ll often find excellent single malts and limited editions at Master of Malt, browse curated collections at The Whisky Exchange, or explore collector bottles and indie labels at Hard to Find Whisky. If you’re after something rare or distinctive, House of Malt is also well worth a look.

