Peak wedding season is typically between May and October, which also means it's the most expensive time to get married.

However, despite the prices, most couples will want the very best venue for their special day - and the summer months are the perfect time to wed outdoors.

So, we have come up with a list of gorgeous outdoor wedding locations in and around Edinburgh.

Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club

The Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club in Kirknewton offers a range of wedding packages for all sizes and budgets.

Their Earls Package is for up to 50 guests, and can be booked on a Friday or Sunday.

The Morton Package, which is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is for between 80 to 250 guests.

Guests can choose between a hotel ceremony, an outdoor ceremony or a church ceremony.

The outdoor ceremony is set among the venues 1,000 acres of land - and is the picture perfect place to get married.

The venue also hosts free wedding open days for those couples planning their special day to meet the team and explore the grounds.

The next two wedding open days are Sunday, May 15 and Sunday, September 25.

Address: Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, Kirknewton, Edinburgh, EH27 8EB

Carberry Tower

Carberry Tower is a luxury Scottish Castle with en-suite hotel rooms, a beautiful Chapel and 40 acres of private Estate grounds.

The total household capacity for the accommodation is 71 guests - however many more can attend the ceremony and party, based on your chosen package.

The venue offers three packages: Monarch, Sovereign or Royal.

All three packages include the master of ceremonies, a red carpet, a drinks reception with a glass of prosecco, tea and coffee with Petit Fours, personalised table menus, traditional cake stand and knife, white linen, table clothes, napkins, an extra glass of prosecco for a toast, and a three-course menu tasting for the bride and groom.

The Monarch package includes all of that as well as a three-course wedding breakfast and a glass of house wine with the meal.

Extras in the Sovereign package include a four-course wedding breakfast and half a bottle of house wine with the meal.

The Royal is the ultimate package and includes all of the above, as well as three canapes per guest, an additional glass of prosecco at the drinks reception and candelabras as centrepieces.

The Champagne Terrace is an elegant outdoor space which will be exclusive to you and your wedding party on the day.

Their food menu includes canapes, flavoured sorbets, soups, fish dishes, meat dishes, vegetarian dishes, and sweet and savoury desserts.

Address: Carberry Tower Mansion House, Carberry Tower Estate, Musselburgh, EH21 8PY

Winton Castle

Designed by architect William Wallace, Winton Castle (formerly known as Winton House), is a 17th century Renaissance mansion.

Summer wedding ceremonies can be held outside in the walled garden, or in the terraced gardens overlooking Sir David’s Loch.

After the ceremony, your wedding party can move to the croquet lawn for the wedding reception - and ceilidhs and discos can be held in Winton Castle’s ballroom later in the evening.

Winton Castle can cater for weddings up to 400 guests - and chefs can put together a barbecue, a buffet or formal three to five course meals.

April to October is classed as high season, and wedding packages range from £9,400 to £12,500.

These packages include a one or two night stay, exclusive access, accommodation across eight bedrooms, breakfast and a meal the evening before (if you choose the two-night option).

Please note Winton Castle is now fully booked for 2022, but the team are still taking bookings for 2023 and 2024.

Address: Winton Castle, Pencaitland, East Lothian, EH34 5AT

National Museum of Scotland

You can celebrate your special day uniquely in the National Museum of Scotland.

The museum has galleries, private rooms and a roof terrace to cater for intimate ceremonies or larger evening receptions.

Offering amazing panoramic views across the city, the rooftop terrace is available for wedding ceremonies.

The dedicated team at the museum works with a number of recommended caterers, florists, entertainers and event producers.

Address: National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF

Prestonfield House

Prestonfield House is a five star hotel with 20 acres of gardens at the foot of Arthur’s Seat.

You can have up to 360 guests at your outdoor wedding ceremony which is held in a tented pavilion on the country estate.

After the ceremony, the team recommended using The Garden Room for your reception - which has french doors leading to a private covered terrace.

You can choose between theatre style seating or round tables of ten in The Garden Room - which fits 50 guests.

Or you can choose the Stables Ballroom for your reception, which allows up to 550 guests, has a flexible layout and a full dancefloor.

Food starts at £60 per person for a classic menu, £85 per person for a grand-deluxe, and £110 per person for an ultimate grand-luxe.

Starters include home-smoked salmon mousse, saffron-pickled red mullet and egg yolk ravioli.

Mains include slow-cooked feather blade of Scottish Borders beef with soft herb polenta, pan-seared sea trout and a roast loin and boudin of rose veal.

Desserts include a Baked milk chocolate tart, white chocolate and raspberry délice, and vanilla and rhubarb mousse.

The venue also offers a range of canapes, handmade macaroons and petits fours.