Our readers gave us their votes for 12 of the best restaurants in Scotland.

Best Restaurants in Scotland: 12 of the best restaurants to visit in Scotland - as chosen by our readers

How many of these highly rated restaurants have you visited?

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

With Scottish restaurants readying up their Christmas menu’s, we decided to ask our readers via our Facebook page to tell us their all-time favourite restaurant in the country.

Like many businesses, restaurants were been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, so when it comes to choosing the perfect place to dine, we asked our readers where they think is the best place grab a bite to eat in Scotland.

So here’s where our readers recommended for a delicious dish when restrictions are loosened.

1. North Port Restaurant - Perth

North Port in Perth is highly recommend by our readers with ingredients bought from small, local growers, suppliers and foragers.

Photo: North Port Restaurant

2. The Mustard Seed - Inverness

The Mustard Seed is situated on the banks of the River Ness. The restaurant is actually a converted church building and serves modern European food with Highland influences, made using local Scottish produce.

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Dreel Tavern - Anstruther

The Dreel Tavern in Anstruther is a real hidden gem, with low ceilings, it has beautiful decor and log fire which gives it a stunning ambience.

Photo: Contributed

4. The Peat Inn - Fife

Fife's Peat Inn is a Michelin starred restaurant that comes highly recommended by Scotsman readers and offers a range of seasonal menus.

Photo: Contributed

