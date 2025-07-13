Here is a list of potential winners of new burger awards 🍔

The British Burger Awards recognise the excellence of the burger industry

Finalists have been announced from establishments across the UK

Winners will be revealed on Monday September 8

The finalists of the first-ever British Burger Awards have been announced, recognising the talent of those working in the burger industry across the UK.

Oceanic Awards has launched the prestigious celebration, which will announce the winners at a ceremony which will take place on Monday September 8.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.

“This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.

“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Here is the full list of finalists in the British Burger Awards 2025:

Scotland

Maggie’s Grill, Aberdeen

Burgur Grill, Hamilton

Burger7, Coatbridge

Strips N Dips, Ayr

The Niche Restaurant, Irvine

Burger Island, Burntisland

Three Little Pigs, Falkirk

BlackHorn Burgers, St Andrews

Smokey’s@17, Stirling

Saints Sizzle Classic Hamburgers, St Andrews

North East England

Iceberg, Hull

Craft Burger Boro, Middlesbrough

40 Ounce, Gateshead

Ati’s Home of Smash, Sunderland

Simply Smash Burgers, Durham

Tango Durham, Durham

Craft Burger, South Shields

Burger 8 Birtley. Birtley

Lou & Joe’s Burger Co, Holmfirth

Yorkshire

Rumpus Burger, Shipley

Burgsy’s, York

Mr Ts, Leeds

Brgr Time, Bradford

Dope Burger, Doncaster

Boo, Huddersfield

Maison De Burgers, Sheffield

Cowshed Burgers, Scarborough

Fancy Hank’s Bar & Kitchen, York

North West England

Super Smash, Oldham

Born Up North, Wirral

Burgerize, Oldham

Burgerism Salford, Salford

Big Buns Burgers, Burnley

Smashed Out, Preston

Ice Burg, Preston

Low Slow and Dough, Wirral

BURGER STOP, Sale

The Round, Keswick

East Midlands

Smash N Burger, Derby

BOHNS Best Burgers, Nottingham

Smash N Burger, Derby

BurgaTing Peri Peri, Castleford

BRRGRR® CO Handmade Burgers, Nottingham

BVRGRY, Nottingham

Red Dog Saloon, Nottingham

Hungrilla Gourmet Grill, Nottingham

Slix Burger, Derby

Hickory’s Smokehouse, Nuthall

West Midlands

Libertine Burger, Leamington Spa

The Beefy Boys, Hereford

Burger Shop, Worcester

7Bone Burger Co., Coventry

Grill N Shake, Oldbury

Jo’s Burgers and Shakes, Smethwick

Burger-Me-Up, Birmingham

Beef & Buns, Solihull

Keebo Burgers, Tipton

Stourburger, Stourbridge

British Burger Awards 2025: The full list of finalists across the UK for brand-new awards | Joshua Resnick - stock.adobe.com

South East England

Burger Guys, Bristol

Burger Brothers, Brighton

Squeezed, Bristol

Burger Theory, Bristol

Chuck and Blade Burgers, Maidenhead

Big Boy’s Kitchen, Slough

Burger Daddy BBQ & Smokehouse, High Wycombe

Honest Burgers, Windsor

Chuckies Smash Burgers, Aylesbury

Cattle Grid, Windsor

South West England

Burgers n Barrels, Bath

Holee Cow, Cheltenham

The BBQ Society, Gloucester

Coq Restaurant, Chippenham

Smiths, Cheltenham

Burger Master, Bath

Ranzoaz, Gloucester

Boston Burger, Chippenham

Guru J’s, Cheltenham

Burger Star, Cheltenham

Wales

Burger Freakz, Swansea

Hills, Brecon

MARINA LA CUCINA, Porthmadog

Dinos Llandudno, Llandudno

BRGR, Bridgend

Burger Boyz, Port Talbot

Burger Base, Cwmbran

MAG - Banwen, Neath

Hickory’s, Rhos-on-Sea

Harvey’s New York Bar & Grill, Llandudno

London

Burger and Beyond, London

Burgers LDN, London

Heard. Smash Burgers, London

Bruce Burgers, London

Lord Nelson, London

Burger and Beyond Soho, London

The Burger Firm, London

Patty & Bun James Street, London

Burgeri, London

Dirty Bones London

Glasgow

NOLA Soul, Glasgow

Three Brothers, Glasgow

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que, Glasgow

Thundercat Pub + Diner, Glasgow

Bloc+, Glasgow

Bread Meats Bread, Glasgow

The Duke’s Umbrella, Glasgow

Meat Bar, Glasgow

Chillos, Glasgow

Smokey Trotters Kitchen, Glasgow

Edinburgh

Burgers and Beers Grillhouse, Edinburgh

Bucks Bar, Edinburgh

Bubba Q, Edinburgh

The Boozy Cow, Edinburgh

Fatt Boyz, Edinburgh

Shakedown, Edinburgh

Good Burger, Edinburgh

Side Street Burgers, Edinburgh

Hollywood Burgers & Shakes, Edinburgh

Salt Horse Beer Shop, Bar & Burgers, Edinburgh

Newcastle

Lola Jeans, Newcastle

Pattymelts, Newcastle

Smashburger, Newcastle

Friez & Burgz, Newcastle

Wings N More, Newcastle

Hen & Hop, Newcastle

Yum Yum Burgers & Desserts, Newcastle

Cog and Wheel, Newcastle

Brack Burger, Newcastle

Spice Hut, Newcastle

Manchester

Crunchy Bite, Manchester

So Famous, Manchester

Almost Famous NQ, Manchester

Phatboyz, Manchester

Burger Joint MCR, Manchester

Legends Desserts & Burger Bar, Manchester

Burger Joint MCR, Manchester

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

Grand Daddy’s Diner, Manchester

0161 Flamin Grill, Manchester

Leeds

Big Buns @ Northern Market, Leeds

Meat:Stack, Leeds

Hooyah Burgers, Leeds

Smash Down, Leeds

El’s Gourmet, Leeds

Brgr Time, Leeds

A Nation Of Shopkeepers, Leeds

Bill’s Leeds, Leeds

NYK Leeds Fried Chicken, Leeds

Mr Ts, Leeds

Liverpool

Free State Kitchen, Liverpool

Woffle, Liverpool

Almost Famous, Liverpool

Boss Burgers, Liverpool

Albert’s Schloss, Liverpool

Smoke & Dough, Liverpool

Churrasco Steak House, Liverpool

Pattersons, Liverpool

Cosy Club, Liverpool

The Alchemist, Liverpool

Birmingham

Burger-Me-Up, Birmingham

HANBAO, Birmingham

BRGR BOX, Birmingham

Original Patty Men, Birmingham

Jo’s Burgers and Shakes, Birmingham

Flamin’ Patties, Birmingham

Boo, Birmingham

Burgershack, Birmingham

ME YOU / Desserts & Burgers, Birmingham

Stack Shack, Birmingham

Leicester

The Barn, Leicester

Moo Moo Meat & Grill, Leicester

Crafty St Martin’s, Leicester

Burgrill, Leicester

Grizzlers, Leicester

Knight & Garter, Leicester

Rockin Diner, Leicester

Cosy Club, Leicester

Mad Cook, Leicester

WingTrapp, Leicester

Cardiff

Eat The Bird, Cardiff

GOODBGR, Cardiff

Hub Box, Cardiff

The Ladz, Cardiff

The Grazing Shed, Cardiff

You Want Beef, Cardiff

The Smoke Haus, Cardiff

Fowl & Fury Cathays, Cardiff

The New York Deli, Cardiff

The Bagel and Burger Kitchen, Cardiff

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Burger Restaurant

VeBurger, Bristol

Down To Earth, Glasgow

Meat The Vegans, London

Vegan Shack, Manchester

The Vurger Co, Manchester

Love Shack, London

Unity Diner, London

Oowee Vegan, Bristol

Vegan Munch UK, Birmingham

Holee Cow, Cheltenham

Best Independent Burger Joint

B.U.N, Manchester

Like Creperie & Burgers, Wirral

Burgerism, Gatley

Cowtown Grill, Sale

Smashie’s, Bacup

Smashed Out, Preston

CW2 Burger by Local Burger, Crewe

Bürgshake, Lancaster

Bulan Burger Joint, Seaham

Stack Shack, Birmingham

Best Street Food Burger Vendor

Burger Theory, Bristol

Build A Burga, Brierley Hill

Two Guys, Cardiff

Craft Burger, Cambridge

Herbert’s Yard, Birmingham

Pitta & Bun, London

Street Star, Manchester

Heard. Smash Burgers, London

Bustler Nottingham, Nottingham

Burger Bros, Kingston upon Thames

Best Burger from an Independent Chain (10 or less locations)

Urban

Burger Drop

Brgr Lab

The Beefy Boys

Shakedown

Wall Street Burgers

Friez & Burgz

Brack Burger

Boo Burgers

MEATliquor

Best Burger from an Independent Chain (10 + locations)

Burger & Sauce

Ohannes Burger

Fat Hippo

Phat Buns

Smash Burger

Burger Boi

Bleecker Burger

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)

Archies

Smacks

Best Restaurant Burger

Cowtown Grill, Sale

Smokin Griddle, Cardiff

The Laundrette, Manchester

Koop, Northallerton

Libertine Burger’s, Rugby

Hawksmoor, Manchester

81 Hamburger Heaven, Northampton

Burger Nine, London

Burger Brothers, Brighton

Roddyburger, Tunbridge Wells

Best Takeaway Burger

Brgr Time, Leeds

Dope Burger, Leeds

BurgaTing Peri Peri, Castleford

Smashed and Pulled, Sheffield

12th Street burgers & shakes, Milton Keynes

Big Jucy Burgers, Aylesbury

Burger Buddies, Tunbridge Wells

Gourmet Burger and Fries, Cambridge

Burger, Hounslow

Burgerbox, Manchester

Best Customer Experience

Almost Famous NQ, Manchester

Phatboyz, Manchester

Big Buns @ Northern Market, (Leeds

Meat:Stack, Leeds

Cosy Club, Liverpool

The Alchemist, Liverpool

HANBAO, Birmingham

Original Patty Me, Birmingham

The Barn, Leicester

Moo Moo Meat & Grill , Leicester

Burger of the Year – People’s Choice

Grand Daddy’s Diner

Bucks Bar

Burger & Sauce

Ohannes Burger

Archies

Smacks

Fat Hippo

Phat Buns

Burger Drop

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)

Chicken Burger Brand of the Year

Thunder Bird Chicken

Wingers

Makhalal

Black Rooster

Sides

Southern Fried Chicken

Chicken Shop

CoqFighter

Perfect Fried Chicken

Chicking

People’s Choice Burger Brand in the UK

Chicken Cottage

Morleys

Popeys

Slim Chicken

Jollibee

Pepes Peri Peri

German Doner Kebab (GDK)

Wimpey

Amigos Burgers & Shakes

Honest Burgers

What is your favourite burger place in the UK? Let us know in the comment section below 👇