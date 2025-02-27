British Kebab Awards 2025: Complete list of winners at prestigious awards
The British Kebab Award winners have been announced, following a ceremony which celebrated the achievements and hard work of those working in the kebab industry across Britain.
The annual celebration, which was founded in 2013 by Ibrahim Dogus is now in its 13th year and awarded winners in categories such as; Best Delivery, Kebab Van of The Year, Chef of the Year and more.
Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The winners of the 2025 British Kebab Awards show the strength of the industry, with great restaurants, vans and takeaways in every corner of the nation.
“Chefs are constantly reinventing and refining the classic kebab, meaning there’s something new from each one of this year’s worthy winners.
“This year's winners represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, quality, tradition, and innovation, and we’re proud to be highlighting the leaders in this great industry."
Here is the full list of every winner from The British Kebab Awards 2025:
Best Delivery
E.G Charcoal Grill, East Grinstead, West Sussex
Best Greek Restaurant/Takeaway
Fig Tree Grill, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire
Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland
Kebab Company, Sunnyside Street, Belfast
Best Kebab House in Scotland
Shawarma King, King Street, Glasgow
Best Kebab House in Wales
Pizza Choice, Llanrumney, Cardiff
Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London
Melissa Restaurant, Edgware, London Borough of Harrow
Best Kebab Restaurant in South and East London
Ev Restaurant, Southwark, London Borough of Southwark
Efes Restaurant, Whitechapel, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Best Kebab Restaurant Regional
Tarla Restaurant - Turkish Meze & Grill, Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Best Kosher Shawarma Restaurant/Takeaway
MAZAL - Original Shawarma, Camden Town, London Borough of Camden
Best Lebanese Restaurant/Takeaway
Mezza Restaurant, Legrams Lane, Bradford
Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London
Enfes Ocakbasi Haringey, Green Lanes, London Borough of Haringey
Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London
Afat’s Grill, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Best Takeaway in London
Wallington Express, Wallington, London Borough of Sutton
The Best Turkish Kebab
Stoke Newington Road, London Borough of Hackney
Best Takeaway Regional
Master Kebabs, Gillingham, Kent
Zem Kebab, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
Best Value Restaurant
Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Bold Street, Liverpool
Best Vegan Kebab
Vegano, Blandford Square, Newcastle upon Tyne
Chef of the Year
Kemal Coskuncay/Casa Rima, Halewood, Liverpool
Mazlum Demir /Skewd Kitchen, Barnet, London Borough of Barnet
Customer Satisfaction
Meram Kitchen, Christchurch, Dorset
Fine Dining Restaurant
Losh Bar & Grill, Harpenden, HertfordshireThe Mantl, Brompton Road, London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
Kebab Van of the Year
Burwell Kebab Van, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Supplier and Manufacturer Award
Best Catering, Tottenham, London Borough of Haringey
To find out about The British Kebab Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus, you can read his story here.
