Brunch Edinburgh: The 13 best places for brunch in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers

Here are the best restaurants and cafes to get brunch and breakfast in Edinburgh this May Bank Holiday weekend.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 29th April 2022, 10:56 am

Whether it’s poached eggs and avocado toast, a full Scottish fry up, or a stack of pancakes – brunch has become a serious dine out experience.

It’s not just hangover food anymore. It’s an (Instagram-worthy) event.

We asked readers on our Facebook page their favourite place for a spot of not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch in Edinburgh. This is where they recommended.

1. Pirlous

Found in the ever-popular Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, Pirlous is a Mediterranean eatery and coffee house which serves a mean shakshuka. You can also get avocado on sourdough (with smoked salmon or Greek feta), Scottish oats with a variety of toppings, and a bacon focaccia sandwich - all washed down with local coffee.

Photo: Jacob Campbell for Pirlous

2. Loudons

Loudons is an Edinburgh staple, serving all-day breakfast at its restaurants in New Waverley and Fountainbridge. From a full breakfast with haggis and all the trimmings, to vegan pancakes, there's something for everyone.

Photo: Lori Delaney

3. Scran

Scran serves all day breakfast at its bistro in North Bridge Arcade, Old Town - like this veggie stack (left). Meanwhile, its new sister venue in 36 North Bridge has just started serving brunch and cocktails for the perfect boozy brunch in the Capital.

Photo: @nikidavaki

4. The Garden Bistro

The Garden Bistro can be found in Saughton Park Walled Gardens, not far from Murrayfield Stadium. Brunch offerings include a full Scottish breakfast, veggie breakfast, Scotch pancakes, eggs royale (pictured) and more.

Photo: www.thegardenbistro.co.uk

