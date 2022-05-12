Buffalo Milk ice cream available for the first time in Scotmid stores across Edinburgh and Lothians

From today, the local community will be able to purchase the product in store which, until now, has only been available from The Buffalo Farm in Fife.

Founded in 2005, The Buffalo Farm is the third of five Scottish businesses to win the Scotmid Scottish Favourites competition, which is giving the ice cream prominent shelf space in selected Scotmid stores.

The competition was launched by the retailer to champion local producers and further demonstrates its commitment to Scottish sourcing.

The promotional listing will run for three weeks and will be available in 13 stores in Edinburgh and Lothians.

Speaking about what winning the competition means to the business, Steven Mitchell, Founder of The Buffalo Farm, said: “We are so excited to be able to see our Buffalo ice cream featured in Scotmid stores across the country – and it’s great to be recognised by such a prominent retailer in Scotland.

“We are first and foremost farmers and aim to produce the finest produce we can from our land here in Kirkcaldy – with our team, farmland, countryside and animals at the very heart of our business.

“This listing will provide us with the perfect opportunity to reach new customers who value incredible local produce just like we do.”

. Pictured is owner Steve Mitchell with the Buffalo Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream.

Asked what’s so special about buffalo milk, he says: “With our Buffalo Ice Cream, produced from milk from our own herd, we believe customers will buy into the brand concept and then be amazed at just how good the product is.

“Milk has several unique properties, and we were looking for another way to add value to the product range. With a slightly higher fat content than regular cow’s milk, it is the perfect core ingredient to make our luxuriously rich ice cream.

“Raspberry Ripple was the obvious choice, as one of the nations’ favourite traditional ice cream flavours.”