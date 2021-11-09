Butta Burger was something of an Edinburgh lockdown delivery sensation.

That’s thanks to creations including their truffle steak frites burger and chicken Kiev sandwich, both of which featured their “seasoned butta” and brought lardy joy to our otherwise empty weekends. Although the business started out as a dark kitchen, they opened a bricks and mortar branch on 137 George Street earlier this year and have just announced a second bar and kitchen at 8 Lister Square, which will be opening on December 1.

Owner, former nightclub promoter Graham Atkinson, who set up the business along with Simon Bays, says: “Our aim has always been ambitious. Though we started as a humble ghost kitchen we always believed that the product and brand would develop into something larger. We'd like to see Butta Burger expand across the UK”.

They’re currently searching for units in Glasgow and Newcastle for sites three and four, but the second venue will be in the former Quartermile premises of bar No.8 Lister Square. It’s near other popular food businesses, including Soderberg and Nanyang Malaysian Restaurant.

At the newest Butta Burgers, they’ll be serving up the same dishes as you’ll find in their other branch or on their takeaway menu. However, the restaurant will also feature a physical Butta To Go area, where you can order anything, from a coffee to a full meal, to take-away.

As well as the aforementioned, you can also try the Smokey Q burger, which features a double-aged beef patty, cheddar, smoked jalapeno relish and barbecue sauce, as well as sides of Buttamilk Wings, Kiev chicken fingers and truffle, Parmesan and rosemary fries.

The new venue will also be offering cocktails including a Peach Bellini or the Bloody Kimchi Mary, which contains Absolut Vodka, kimchi, lemon and tomato juice.

Other drinks include the milkshakes in classic chocolate-bar-inspired varieties including Bueno, Malteaser and Crunchie, which can be made grown-up with the addition of a shot of booze. On Saturdays and Sundays, they plan to offer a weekend brunch menu, with waffles, muffins and French toast, topped with offerings like strawberry and Nutella.

