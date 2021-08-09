Cafe 1505 reopens - with local collaborations on the menu

Cafe 1505 reopens with two new suppliers.

Café 1505, which is owned by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSEd), will now stock treats from the Sicilian Pastry Shop and Brodies as it reopens its doors after closing during lockdown.

Fresh pastries will be available on a daily basis from Sicilian Pastry Shop, enabling those based in and around Edinburgh’s Old Town, as well as guests to the neighbouring Ten Hill Place Hotel, easy access to a sweet treat.

In addition to the sweet and savoury treats, Café 1505 will also partner with another local favourite – Brodies, which will brew speciality teas and coffee blends from Musselburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen McLay at Brodies said: “Edinburgh New Town is extremely busy throughout August, and although it isn’t the same as usual, we are still looking forward to being part of the buzz and excitement whilst providing some top-quality brew at café 1505.”

Café 1505 staff have undergone health and safety training and government guidelines will be fully observed throughout the venue. Additional cleaning procedures are also carried out on a frequent basis.

The venue has added freshly squeezed healthy juices to their offering, with customers being able to pick their own ingredients. A ‘Grab & Go’ lunch meal deal is another of the new additions.

From 2pm every day, the café will also offer afternoon tea and grazing boards.

Scott Mitchell, managing director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “As the city is set to return to some form of normality in August with the festival, there is no better time to reopen Café 1505.

“Its doors have been closed since March 2020, as we have been working hard to tailor our offering and we’re delighted to reopen with two great suppliers on board.

“The team are looking forward to playing their part in creating quality fresh food and drink offerings, assisting our charitable aims and helping to boost the hospitality industry in Edinburgh after a challenging year.

“With Sicilian bakery and Brodies onboard, we’re looking forward to the future and can’t wait to greet our existing customers, as well as welcome some new faces to the café.”