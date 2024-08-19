The word celebrity is used to describe an individual who has shot to the dizzying heights of fame.

Celebrities are usually known for one specific talent, from singers to actors (and everything in between), but many famous faces have explored new ventures over the years.

One venture that many celebrities have taken to is releasing their own brands of alcohol, including wine, whisky, tequila and more.

Here is a list of some celebrities who have their own alcohol brands and where they are available to purchase in the UK.

1 . Kylie Minogue Australian actress and pop icon Kylie Minogue founded her own brand of alcohol named Kylie Minogue Wines in 2020. Kylie's brand sells rosé wines and rosé prosecco, as well as an alcohol-free version. Kylie Minogue Wines are available in most supermarkets including; B&M, ASDA and Sainsbury's among other retailers.

2 . Gary Barlow Take That's main man Gary Barlow launched his own wine company in 2021, named Gary Barlow Wines. The wines sold by Gary Barlow are 100% organic, and are available in sauvignon blanc, sauvignon blush, red, white and rosé. Gary Barlow Wines are available to buy in ASDA and Morrisons.

3 . Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Wrestler turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson founded his own brand of tequila in collaboration with Mast-Jägermeister, named Teremana Tequila. It was launched in the UK in June 2024, and is available to buy in Tesco.

4 . Kendall Jenner Reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner launched her own tequila brand named 818 Tequila, which gets its name from the area code where Jenner lives. It is available to purchase in Tesco, Selfridges and other outlets.