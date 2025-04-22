Chinese is the top takeaway in Scotland, study reveals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new study by mobile and tech retailer Currys surveyed 2,000 UK residents to discover the nation’s favourite takeaway food. In Scotland, Chinese takeaway topped the list with over 6 in 10 (63%) of those in this region putting this in their top three.
This was followed by Friday night British staple, fish and chips, with 49% of Scots putting this classic in their top three and pizza in third appearing in 41% of respondents’ top three in this UK region.
|Takeaway type
|% of those in Scotland who put this in their top three
|Chinese
|63%
|Fish and Chips
|49%
|Pizza (e.g. Domino’s, Pizza Hut)
|41%
|Indian
|38%
|Burgers/ American style takeaway (McDonalds, Burger King)
|25%
When it came to how much people are spending per person per month on takeaways, the majority of those from Scotland (32%) said they spend £31-£50 each month on average, with the majority (28%) ordering in once a week.
When asked what the top issues they face with takeout were, the most Scotland residents put late delivery at the top of their list, with 37% experiencing this issue with their takeaways.
Over 4 in 10 Scotland residents want healthier takeaway options
The study also asked about the healthiness of takeaways in general, and although 85% of those in Scotland never look at the calories of their takeout orders, 44% wish there were healthier takeaway options near them. Plus, 43% are worried about the healthiness of their takeaway orders.
This worry, however, doesn’t seem to be impacting consumption, as the same survey revealed that for the majority of those in Scotland (54%) say their takeaway consumption has remained the same over the past year.
You can view the wider study here: https://www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/mobile/takeway-nation.html