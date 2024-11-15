Chinese food is one of the most enjoyed global cuisines across the UK.
There are plenty of incredible and authentic Chinese restaurants in Midlothian to visit, with both traditional menus and innovative dishes.
Here we take a look at 12 of the greatest Chinese restaurants in Midlothian, according to diner reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. Tiger Lotus, Dalkeith
Tiger Lotus in Dalkeith has 4.5* rating from 20 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: Absolutely delighted with the meal we had; everything was amazing. From the starters to the main meal.” | Facebook-Tiger Lotus
2. Tiger In, Newtongrange
Tiger In in Newtongrange has a 4.5* rating from 29 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Food spot on, staff so friendly, very reasonable prices, all excellent decor modern. We’re having our Christmas dinner from here.” | Google Maps
3. Kwei Lin, Gorebridge
Kwei Lin in Gorebridge has a 4* rating from 57 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Consistently best prepared and cooked Chinese takeaway food in area. Going to go at Xmas too. Everything top drawer.” | Sergey - stock.adobe.com
4. The Food Lodge, Penicuick
The Food Lodge in Penicuick has a 4* rating from 88 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I've ordered takeout many times from Food Lodge. It is always delivered promptly...usually within an hour or a little longer. The food is always hot and so tasty, even the fried items which usually are soggy if ordered as takeout from other restaurants. The salt and chilli tofu is my favourite.” | Google Maps
