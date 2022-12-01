I took it upon myself to rank the festive vegan sandwiches on offer this Christmas 2022
This festive season I gave myself a task. I decided to rank as many of the plant-based Christmas sandwiches on offer at major supermarkets. There were twists and turns (and some surprises) on the way, but here are my findings. For those vegans – and non vegans alike – if you’re in a rush and need a tasty meal deal, I’ve done the hard work for you. These are the sandwiches and wraps you should reach for, and those you should avoid like the plague.
1. Co-Op
Co-Op GRO No Turkey Feast (£3) has turkey style soya protein with sage and onion stuffing, cranberry chutney and vegan gravy mayo on oatmeal bread. Oh my god this is so good. The turkey is packed with flavour and perfect texture. It tastes like a real turkey sandwich. Not overwhelmed by the sauce - gravy mayo adds moisture with crunch of carrot and parsnip shards. Perfect mix of sweet and savoury. Best by a mile - 5/5
Photo: GS
2. M&S
M&S Plant Kitchen ‘No turkey feast’ (£3.75) is a roasted wheat and vegetable protein sandwich with cranberry chutney, vegan dressing with bacon flavour, spinach and fried onions on malted brown bread. On first bite there is a smoky bacon flavour which adds dimension, toning down the sweet cranberry. The turkey chunks are plump and succulent. This is pricey for a sandwich - but at least 5% from every pack will be shared with Shelter (18.5p). Not huge amounts of crunch. 4/5
Photo: GS
3. Boots
Boots Vegan No Turkey Feast (£3) is seasoned wheat gluten and soya protein pieces with roasted seasoned carrot strips, cranberry chutney, vegan sage and onion mayonnaise, red cabbage, spinach and friend onions on malted bread. There is a lot to like here: crunchy cabbage and carrot, the cranberry chutney is not too overwhelming, turkey pieces well seasoned and moist, and the spinach brings a healthy vibe despite the lashings of salt (31% RDA). A tasty sandwich: 4/5
Photo: GS
4. Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers No Pigs Under Blankets (£2.95) promises much but doesn't quite deliver on flavour. This is a mushroom and wheat protein sausage with wheat and pea protein slices, baconaise, cranberry chutney and onion on malted bread. It is stuffed with fake bacon, looks like it would be dry but the sauces do comes through. Considering it has 33% of your daily salt intake (1.96g) per serving it should have more flavour. Could have some salad in there. Very filling though. 3/5
Photo: GS