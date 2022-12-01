This festive season I gave myself a task. I decided to rank as many of the plant-based Christmas sandwiches on offer at major supermarkets. There were twists and turns (and some surprises) on the way, but here are my findings. For those vegans – and non vegans alike – if you’re in a rush and need a tasty meal deal, I’ve done the hard work for you. These are the sandwiches and wraps you should reach for, and those you should avoid like the plague.