City diner celebrates anniversary with customer discount

Edinburgh diner chain Hollywood Burgers and Shakes is offering a discount to customers as it prepares to celebrate its third anniversary in the city.

The popular eatery first opened its doors in the capital in the early part of 2022 and to mark the occasion, it’s cooking up something special with a 20 per cent birthday discount across its entire menu.

The offer applies to both collections and sit-ins and is available at both the Dalry Road venue and its Musselburgh High Street branch, which will be one year old in April.

“Being in Edinburgh for three years is a great reason to celebrate and what better way to do that than by offering customers a discount!” said owner Mohammed Safraz.

“It’s been a busy time for us and we’re very appreciative of all our customers. The success of our Edinburgh diner allowed us to open in Musselburgh last year and our celebration discount will be available in both.

“Here’s to many more years of serving the best burgers and shakes in the city!”