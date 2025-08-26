COSMO Edinburgh wins Buffet Restaurant of the Year at the Food Awards Scotland 2025

COSMO Edinburgh has been crowned ‘Buffet Restaurant of the Year’ at the prestigious Food Awards Scotland 2025, recognising its outstanding dining experience and exceptional contribution to Scotland’s culinary scene.

The award celebrated COSMO’s dedication to providing diners with a gold-standard buffet experience, offering an extensive variety of freshly prepared global cuisines under one roof. With its vibrant atmosphere, top-quality dishes, and focus on exceptional customer service, COSMO Edinburgh has become a favourite for both locals and visitors to the city.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Buffet Restaurant of the Year Award,”said COSMO Edinburgh General Manager, Timothy Clapson. “This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and passion of our team, who strive every day to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

"We’re proud to represent Edinburgh on Scotland’s food stage and are grateful to our loyal customers for their continued support.”

COSMO Edinburgh team at the Food Awards Scotland 2025

The Food Awards Scotland, now in their 11th year, celebrate the best of Scotland’s vibrant food and drink industry, honouring restaurants, chefs, and food businesses that have made an outstanding impact, voted for by members of the public. Winning Buffet Restaurant of the Year highlights COSMO Edinburgh’s position as a leading destination for diverse, high-quality dining.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh, COSMO offers a unique dining journey with live cooking stations, authentic international flavours, and an atmosphere designed for friends, families and foodie lovers to enjoy together.