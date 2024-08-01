Danni Menzies: Showcasing the Best of Scotland’s Capital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether you're in town for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival or stopping off en route to the Highlands this Autumn, Danni Menzies, renowned for her work on Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun, presents a whistlestop whisky hot list of Scotland's capital.

The stunning broadcaster shares her love for Edinburgh, the city she once called home. Although London-based, Danni's jet-setting schedule sees her returning to Scotland regularly to present on Heart Radio. She recently anchored her first podcast series for The Health Lottery with guests such as Kenny Logan, Kaye Adams, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Allan and more well-known Scots.

Whiskeria is leading global luxury publication dedicated to the wonderful world of whisky. Editor Frances Wilson, “We asked Danni to help curate our Edinburgh Hot List—a top ten of must-visit whisky venues. It’s an almost impossible task in a city with over 400 bars. We had lots of fun on the shoot, and the team loved working with Danni!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danni Menzies said: “Edinburgh is a city that never ceases to amaze me with its rich cultural heritage and vibrant shopping and bar scene. Curating this list was fun and it was fun to wear such beautiful clothes and enjoy a dram at the end of the shoot.”

Danni Menzies

Danni’s Hot List Includes:

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a one-of-a-kind whisky experience in the heart of the city. Explore the world’s most famous blended whisky through this sensory sensation.

is a one-of-a-kind whisky experience in the heart of the city. Explore the world’s most famous blended whisky through this sensory sensation. Nauticus which opened in Leith in 2018, this bar’s popularity has been on a consistent upward trajectory for six years and shows no signs of stopping. Adored for its incredible whisky collection, maritime décor, and craft cocktails.

which opened in Leith in 2018, this bar’s popularity has been on a consistent upward trajectory for six years and shows no signs of stopping. Adored for its incredible whisky collection, maritime décor, and craft cocktails. Lucky Liquor Co is a truly unique cocktail bar in Edinburgh’s New Town. At any given time, the bar stocks just 13 spirits, and the menu is refreshed every 13 weeks.

is a truly unique cocktail bar in Edinburgh’s New Town. At any given time, the bar stocks just 13 spirits, and the menu is refreshed every 13 weeks. Bramble is of the city’s best-loved cocktail bars—previous Whiskeria cover star Ryan Chetiyawardana (AKA Mr. Lyan) began his stellar career here.

is of the city’s best-loved cocktail bars—previous Whiskeria cover star Ryan Chetiyawardana (AKA Mr. Lyan) began his stellar career here. The Palmerston from brunch to dinner, this one has you covered with excellent, locally sourced seasonal produce. The menu changes daily, so there is always something new and delicious to try.

from brunch to dinner, this one has you covered with excellent, locally sourced seasonal produce. The menu changes daily, so there is always something new and delicious to try. The W Hotel situated in the middle of St. James’ Quarter; this stylish hotel boasts three incredible bars—perfect for a nightcap.

To see the full feature, pick up Whiskeria in The Whisky Shop stores and WH Smith.