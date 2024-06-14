Dine Out at Gusto Edinburgh This Father’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gusto Edinburgh invites guests to celebrate the men in their lives with a free pint of Menabrea and the opportunity to win a 24-hour Porsche test drive

Gusto Italian, the home of special occasions, invites guests to celebrate the wonderful men in their lives to commemorate Father’s Day from 14th - 16th June.

Alongside Gusto Italian’s Sunday menu, guests can enjoy any dish from the a la carte menu and every Dad will receive a voucher for a complimentary pint of Menebrea to redeem when they next visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Father’s Day, guests can indulge in their Sunday Sharing Roast with all the trimmings. For £45.95, the Sunday Sharing Roast for two people includes a selection of Sirloin of Beef, Roast Chicken, Porchetta-style Pork Belly & Crackling and 3-meat ragù shepherd’s pie. It’s served with roasties, Yorkshire puddings, beef fat carrots, cauliflower in a carbonara sauce, greens, braised red cabbage and a jug of gravy. Guests can select an additional portion for just £23.95. For £100 guests can also order Gusto Steak Experience that includes 450g Chateaubriand with cacio e pepe butter, truffle mash, tender stem broccoli, seasonal greens and chillies, paired with a bottle of Valpolicella, Ripasso Superiore Classico La Dama DOC.

Dine Out at Gusto Italian This Father’s Day

Gusto Italian have also launched a social media competition, in partnership with Porsche, where one lucky dad will win a 24-hour test drive plus a £200 Gusto Italian gift card. Entries are open until 23:59 on Sunday 16th June.

To celebrate beyond Father’s Day, Gusto Italian Gift Cards are available to give the gift of delicious experiences with a variety of options such as a monetary gift card, Pizza Experience, Chef’s Table Experience, Steak Experience for two and more.

Kat Schofield, Head of Marketing at Gusto Italian, said, “At Gusto Italian every day is a special occasion, but we are particularly excited to spend this Father’s Day celebrating the inspirational men in our guests’ lives. All father figures who enjoy a pint of Menebrea with us over Father’s Day weekend, will receive a voucher for a complimentary pint to redeem when they next visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gusto Italian is celebrating Father’s Day across all 14 venues including Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Oxford, Liverpool, Alderley Edge, Cheadle Hulme, Didsbury, Heswall, Knutsford, and Cookridge.