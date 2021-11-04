Dishoom launch huge Festive Feasting Menu with chilli sprouts, turkey raan and a sweet mess

Since last Christmas was a damp squib, make up for it with a total blow-out at Edinburgh’s Dishoom on St Andrew Square.

For groups of four to 11 people, at £39 per head, this Indian restaurant is offering their Festive Feasting Menu from November 22 until December 24.

This option has been created to “emulate the sharing culture of Bombay’s Irani cafes” and will feature a generous selection of various classic dishes to share with friends or colleagues. You may be pleased to discover that mince pies and devils on horseback don't appear on the food list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dishoom feast

Instead, expect a selection of starters to share, including the lamb mince dish, keema pau, okra fries and bhel - a type of chaat, made from puffed rice, sev, chopped onions and tomato - as well as helpings of mattar paneer biryani, murgh malai, seekh kebab and their best-selling Ruby Murray curry.

The main event is the turkey raan - whole turkey legs, which come with a trimmings of Bombay-style potatoes, masala winter greens and spiced cranberry chutney, as well as a portion of their classic black house daal and as many portions of side dishes, from naan to kachumber, as well as chilli sprouts, as you can possibly handle.

If you still have any space left, pudding is the centrepiece that is gadbag mitha. Its name translates as ‘sweet mess’, and it consists of cinnamon ice-cream, mango, bananas, grapes, blackberry and apple, vanilla sponge, mango puree, custard and cream. Or, if you’ve hit a wall, you can always have a little kulfi in malai (nut and cardamom), pistachio or mango flavours.

There’s also a vegetarian version of the menu available for the same price. Among other things, it substitutes the turkey for a ‘no turkey raan’ made from soy, the kebab for chaap pineapple tikka and the Ruby Murray for jackfruit biryani.

Although drinks aren’t included in the cost, they will be offering a special Winter Spiced Pimm’s cocktail, which is served warm and includes cloudy apple juice, cinnamon and cloves.

3a St Andrew Square, Edinburgh (0131 202 6406, www.dishoom.com)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.