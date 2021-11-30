Edinburgh’s Dishoom has won Best Restaurant Scotland at the 17th annual British Curry Awards, as announced on Monday November 29.

Dubbed the Curry Oscars, this event took place in London, with a guest list that included RuPaul Drag Race UK contestant, Baga Chipz, and comedian Omid Djalili as the compere.

This starry turn out is in contrast to last year’s event, which was held virtually.

“What a year we have had – full of highs and lows as we have come out of the pandemic and had to try and rebuild our businesses after lockdowns. The support of our customers has been incredible but the challenges are still significant”, said British Curry Awards Founder and spokesperson for the industry, Enam Ali MBE, at the event.

Other Scottish nominees for this prize included the capital’s Radhuni, as well as Madras Cafe and Charcoals in Glasgow, Spice Tandoori in Elgin and Light of Bengal in Aberdeen. Prana Indian Grill in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, was shortlisted in the Newcomer of the Year award, though the accolade eventually went to a London restaurant, Mathura.

This competition is sponsored by Just Eat, and is open to the public to nominate their favourites, with the final shortlist going to a judging panel.

Indian restaurant Dishoom has had a three-storey branch on Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square for five years, and its breakfast menu, which includes a bacon naan and bottomless chai, is especially popular among the capital’s diners. During lockdown, it operated a takeaway and delivery service, and they’re currently offering a Festive Feasting Menu.

Dishoom team

