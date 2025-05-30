I visited Edinburgh's newest bar and bistro and had the best brunch I've had in a long time
The bar-bistro is just a short walk from Princes Street, making it really handy if you want to avoid the super busy areas of the New Town. It has a great outdoor seating area that would be perfect for sitting with a drink and watching the world go by, but instead I headed inside to see how their food fared.
Offering both small plates and a brunch menu, there's plenty to choose from. Because it was a solo visit, I picked the Scottish Stack from the brunch menu and I have to say it was one of the best Scottish breakfasts I've had in a long time.
At £14, you are paying a premium for that quality, but it's worth it if you're looking to treat yourself. The stack had a good portion of bacon, black pudding, haggis, a tattie scone and a sausage patty all topped with an egg that’s cooked to your liking.
I’m generally quite fussy when it comes to black pudding and extremely fussy when it comes to things like a sausage patty, but on both fronts you could tell just how good the quality was. The egg, which I chose to be fried, was also cooked really well and not over done as can often be the case.
I washed it down with a Staropramen, which I picked from a long list of lagers - I counted around half a dozen from the list that the waiter offered - with all of them premium lagers, except the old faithful Tennent’s.
If I’d have been choosing from the sharing plates, I’d definitely have been struggling to pick just a few. They’ve got a great selection, including chorizo and manchego croquettes and a cider-braised pork cheek and Stornoway black pudding bon bon.
The vibe of the restaurant felt quite laid back, however it was around lunchtime when I visited and it was on the quiet side. It’s easy to see how, on an evening that was full that it could have a completely different vibe.
The staff inside were super friendly and helpful, which goes a long way. So I'd definitely say Dublin St Social is one to add to your list.
Speaking shortly after opening, owner Anna McShane, 23, said that she hoped that the intention was to offer good food at a good price, and if my first visit was anything to go by then I’d say she has achieved that.
She said: “We offer nice, well-priced small plates with wines to suit the food. It’s very good food at very good prices and the location is phenomenal, with outside seating for 14 people also.
“It’s a nice offering here, with a great range of beers too, not just wine. All the food is Scottish produce, we try to do as much as possible to support local businesses. We are very Scottish-orientated, apart from the wine of course.”
Dublin Street Social 26B Dublin St, Edinburgh EH3 6NN
