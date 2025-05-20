Duck & Waffle Edinburgh heats up summer with 'Tequila Edit'
Launching from this week with mezcal’s smoky depth to tropical fruit, matcha, and coffee infusions, each creation pushes the boundaries far beyond the classic tequila cocktail - playful, surprising, and available all day.
Alexander Winter, General Manager of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh, says: “Our bartenders aren’t just mixing drinks - they’re telling stories. This new menu celebrates their creativity and offers our guests a fresh, unexpected take on a classic cocktail". Highlights from The Tequila Edit include;
MAIN CHARACTER MARG
El Rayo tequila, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, house pickle blend, chili, lemon juice. Served up. Zesty, spicy, and ready to party.
MATCHA BETTER
El Rayo tequila, matcha agave, lime juice, strawberry foam.
Served up. Bright, bold, and smooth as silk.
COFFEE & CO
El Rayo tequila, cold brew coffee, Planteray pineapple rum, coconut-pineapple cordial.
Served up. Smooth, strong, and full of surprises.
GINGER GRASS
El Rayo tequila, Cointreau, Limoncello, agave, ginger, lemongrass, lemon juice.
Served up. Refreshing and vibrant with a zesty finish.
KIWI-RITA
El Rayo tequila, kiwi, agave, lime juice.
Served short over a block of ice. A tropical twist with a tangy punch.
TEQUILA COCKTAIL FLIGHT
Choose any three - a curated journey through bold flavour and spirited creativity for £25
Guests can enjoy The Tequila Edit all summer long at Duck & Waffle’s terrace and bar - with views of the city offering the perfect setting to toast long days, late nights, and everything in between. So pull up a seat, raise a glass and let 'The Tequila Edit' rewrite the rules on summer sipping. Reservations for the new Tequila Edit menu can be made by visiting https://duckandwaffle.com
Walk-ins are welcome. Guests are encouraged to book in advance to ensure they don’t miss out.